Author Heatherly Bell Releases New Small Town Romance – Lucky Cowboy
Author Heatherly Bell is pleased to announce the upcoming release of her new small town romance, Lucky Cowboy. Scheduled for release on April 6, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
Sadie Stephens has loved Lincoln Carver since she was a girl, but a family feud involving a runaway bride closed any options for a romance. Lincoln’s only interest in her now is one of obligation and guilt. After all, he’s the one responsible for the lassoing “incident” (don’t ask.)
Lincoln is not worried about the lack of women in Stone Ridge, Texas. He’s content earning the occasional buckle as a rodeo champ and working his family’s cattle ranch. In fact, life was perfect until his matchmaking granny stuck her nose in his business. Now, he’s accidentally injured his best friend’s sister, the woman partly responsible for a family feud. It’s anyone’s guess what will happen next…
Lucky Cowboy will be available for purchase in print and e-book formats upon its release.
Book Information:
Lucky Cowboy
By Heatherly Bell
Publisher: Heatherly Bell Books
Release Date: April 6, 2021
ISBN: 978-1736629505 (pb)
ISBN: 978-1393262343 (ebook)
ASIN: B08L1HMYM4
Pages: 319
Genre: Small Town Romance, Western Romance
About the Author:
Heatherly was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama but lost her accent by the time she was two. Her grandmother, Mima, kept both the accent and spirit of the southern woman alive for decades. After leaving Alabama, Heatherly lived with her family in Puerto Rico and Maryland before being transplanted kicking and screaming to the California Bay Area. She now loves it here, she swears. Except the traffic.
Contact:
Website: http://www.HeatherlyBell.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeatherlyBelle
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeatherlyBell
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heatherly.bell
