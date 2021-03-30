Author Heatherly Bell Releases New Small Town Romance – Lucky Cowboy

Author Heatherly Bell is pleased to announce the upcoming release of her new small town romance, Lucky Cowboy. Scheduled for release on April 6, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Sadie Stephens has loved Lincoln Carver since she was a girl, but a family feud involving a runaway bride closed any options for a romance. Lincoln’s only interest in her now is one of obligation and guilt. After all, he’s the one responsible for the lassoing “incident” (don’t ask.)

Lincoln is not worried about the lack of women in Stone Ridge, Texas. He’s content earning the occasional buckle as a rodeo champ and working his family’s cattle ranch. In fact, life was perfect until his matchmaking granny stuck her nose in his business. Now, he’s accidentally injured his best friend’s sister, the woman partly responsible for a family feud. It’s anyone’s guess what will happen next…

Lucky Cowboy will be available for purchase in print and e-book formats upon its release.

Book Information:

Lucky Cowboy

By Heatherly Bell

Publisher: Heatherly Bell Books

Release Date: April 6, 2021

ISBN: 978-1736629505 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1393262343 (ebook)

ASIN: B08L1HMYM4

Pages: 319

Genre: Small Town Romance, Western Romance

About the Author:

Heatherly was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama but lost her accent by the time she was two. Her grandmother, Mima, kept both the accent and spirit of the southern woman alive for decades. After leaving Alabama, Heatherly lived with her family in Puerto Rico and Maryland before being transplanted kicking and screaming to the California Bay Area. She now loves it here, she swears. Except the traffic.

Contact:

Website: http://www.HeatherlyBell.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeatherlyBelle

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeatherlyBell

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heatherly.bell

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/small-town-romance-lucky-cowboy-by-heatherly-bell/

BookBuzz.net

59 Heritage Way Drive

Rome,

30165

Website: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/small-town-romance-lucky-cowboy-by-heatherly-bell/

BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/