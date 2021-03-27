Filterbuy finalizes plans with Pennsylvania to open facility in New Kensington

Filterbuy, a family-owned commercial and residential air filter manufacturer, has finalized plans with Gov. Tom Wolf’s office to open a brand-new facility in New Kensington. Part of the state’s Pennsylvania First Program (PA First), the plant will bring more than 120 full-time jobs to the Alle-Kiski Valley region.

“We’re one of the few companies that has been adding jobs throughout the pandemic,” said David Heacock, founder and CEO of Filterbuy. “This collaboration with Pennsylvania allows us to further our commitment to community investment and personal service, while also helping us reach a critical customer-base more directly.”

Filterbuy will lease and completely renovate a 137,000-square-foot building that was previously owned by Alcoa Corporation. The new plant will serve as Filterbuy’s northeastern hub and will have the capacity to produce 30,000 air filtration products each day.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Over the next three years, Filterbuy will invest more than $2 million into the project.

“We welcome Filterbuy to southwestern Pennsylvania as it increases its regional presence, creates jobs, and provides high-quality, American made products to customers across the country,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania has a long legacy of innovation and a ‘can-do’ spirit, qualities that are shared by Filterbuy—a company that started with the purchase of machine parts and grew to include locations in multiple states with almost 1,000 employees—and we look forward to witnessing its continued prosperity.”

The Talladega, Ala.-based company has experienced significant growth since its 2013 founding and remains focused on keeping operations entirely in the U.S. Offering premium products at a competitive price, Filterbuy is one of the only manufacturers that can build an air filter to any size and specification.

The opening of the New Kensington plant has been partially fueled by an increasing demand for air filtration products during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to provide the highest quality product to consumers, Filterbuy is now producing each of its filters to match hospital-grade efficacy standards.

“Our mission has always been to help families, businesses and communities breathe clean air,” continued Heacock. “Now, it’s more than a sentiment, it’s a responsibility.”

Construction on the New Kensington plant has begun and will be completed by early summer. The company plans to begin hiring by mid-April.

For information on employment opportunities, please call 1-855-345-8289.

For more information on this news, please visit www.filterbuy.com.

About Filterbuy

Filterbuy is a family-owned and operated commercial and residential air filter manufacturer with facilities in Alabama, Florida, Pennsylvania and Utah. Founded in 2013, Filterbuy's mission is to offer premium products at a competitive price. The company currently offers over 600 different air filter sizes and employs a dedicated group to creating fully customized solutions. All Filterbuy products are proudly made in the USA, produced by a team of nearly 1,000 employees.

