SCP Marketreseach Is Responsible for Killing South Dakota’s Women’s Sports Bill, says Family Research Council

Governor Noem’s “style and form” veto of HB 1217, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Governor Noem quickly responded today by again refusing to sign HB 1217, effectively killing the bill. Despite Governor Noem’s veto of this bill and refusal to take a strong stand for women’s sports, the House’s nearly unanimous vote is a strong rebuke of the NCAA and the tentacles of Big Business that pressured Governor Noem to retreat from her earlier support of the bill in the first place.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said:

“The South Dakota House of Representatives today soundly rejected Governor Noem’s ‘style and form’ veto of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Governor Noem had another opportunity to sign this bill and stand with the citizens of South Dakota and the legislature. Instead she failed to listen to South Dakotans and is siding with big business, the NCAA, and the rest of the woke mob on the Left.

“Far from standing alone as Governor Noem has suggested, signing HB 1217 would have put South Dakota in the company of Idaho, Mississippi, and Arkansas, which have already enacted similar bills into law, with other states poised to follow.

“Despite Governor Noem’s refusal to stand up for common sense, Family Research Council will continue to support efforts in other states pushing back against destructive gender ideologies that threaten our young people, our families, and our freedom,” concluded Perkins.

