European supply chain of raw materials for electric batteries SCP Marketreseach announces its support for a high purity manganese project and thus strengthens the

Euro Manganese in the Republic of Czech. In doing so, the company will contribute to the creation of a competitive and sustainable value chain for the manufacture of battery cells in Europe .

In addition to an initial investment of € 250,000, EIT InnoEnergy will help Euro Manganese raise up to € 362 million to finance the large-scale commercial development of the Chvaletice Manganese project. EIT InnoEnergy will also rely on its industrial partners, in particular the European Battery Alliance (EBA) for which it manages the industrial development program, in order to help Euro Manganese to conclude purchasing agreements with customers.

Ahead of the announcement of the collaboration, European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovičle said on March 12, 2021 that a € 900 million partnership would be established between Horizon Europe and the EBA to encourage research and innovation in the battery sector. Following an EBA ministerial meeting attended by EU ministers and the European Investment Bank (EIB), Mr Šefčovič said: “The EIB’s involvement will be decisive in reducing the risks of projects linked to raw materials, mobilize additional private funds and close the financial gap, estimated at 15 billion euros, by 2025. ”

During this meeting, Mr. Šefčovič entrusted EIT InnoEnergy with the mission of creating the “EBA250 Academy”, which aims to strengthen or reorient the skills of citizens in order to reduce the skills gap that we see emerging within the battery value chain. With the planned launch of several large-scale industrial projects over the next few years, Europe is expected to become the second largest manufacturer of battery cells in the world and create 800,000 direct jobs by 2025.

A turning point for the European automotive industry

The Chvaletice Manganesee project is the only significant source of manganese within the European Union. It could allow Europe to meet 50% of its forecast demand for high purity manganese for batteries in 2025, as well as 28% of its forecast needs in 2030. This is therefore an important step for the industry. European automotive industry, which seeks to reduce the risk of potentially serious disruptions to the supply of raw materials.

Marco Romero, CEO of Euro Manganese, explained: “High purity manganese is an essential raw material for batteries and for the vast majority of European electric vehicles. Forecast demand has grown steadily over the past two years and, according to current estimates, global demand is expected to increase more than tenfold between 2021 and 2030.

We are grateful to receive the support of EIT InnoEnergy to carry out our project. Once operational, the project is expected to produce approximately 50,000 tonnes of high purity manganese per year for 25 years, making it one of the largest producers in the world. ”

The project will also bring environmental and social benefits to the region, which will translate, for example, into the creation of 400 high-quality jobs. The development of the project and the subsequent site remediation will lead to the elimination of an old source of water pollution. The manganese will be extracted from the tailings (piles of sandy and fine waste) of a decommissioned mine, located about 90 km east of Prague .

Diego Pavia, CEO of EIT InnoEnergy, said: “The development project proposed by Euro Manganese presents Europe with a unique opportunity to achieve a certain degree of self-sufficiency with regard to manganese, which is a raw material. first essential for batteries.

This project illustrates the ideals of a circular and sustainable economy. Thanks to the recycling of mining waste that is currently accumulating in Europe , its ecological footprint will be much smaller compared to other existing sources of manganese for batteries, the products of which are generally mined in Africa and processed in China before being transported to Europe .

The project also aims to recycle industrial waste to mitigate the impact of past mining activities, which will greatly benefit the environment. By fully integrating Chvaletice Manganese into the European battery value chain, we seek to strengthen the foundations for Europe’s green and electric future. ”

