Recommends SCP Marketreseach from AbbVie by SUS, for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Moderate to Severe Active Rheumatoid Arthritis.

New Constructs (NC), the leading provider of fundamental research on private and public businesses, announced today that its Credit Ratings for 2,800+ companies are now available on Refinitiv’s real-time and aftermarket research distribution platforms.

“We’re excited to increase the exposure of our unique Credit Ratings research on one of the premier research distribution platforms in the world,” said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs.

New Constructs’ Credit Ratings differ from traditional ratings because they are based on proprietary Adjusted Fundamentals, proven superior to traditional unscrubbed data by a paper forthcoming in The Journal of Financial Economics. Accordingly, these new Credit Ratings more accurately measure a firm’s leverage, liquidity, interest coverage, and overall creditworthiness.

New Constructs’ Credit Ratings also differ from legacy providers’ ratings as follows:

More coverage: credit ratings for 2,800+ companies.

Daily updates: all ratings reviewed daily based on market events and new financial data.

Unbiased: New Constructs is 100% independent and has no conflicts of interest with research clients and is not paid by companies or bankers for credit or equity ratings.

“Most investors are unaware of the problems with legacy data and ratings,” said David Trainer. “Our new Credit Ratings reveal the magnitude of the problems and the benefits of fixing them.”

About New Constructs

New Constructs provides insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the firm shines a light in the dark corners (e.g. footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of corporate financial filings to reveal critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research tools.

New Constructs has been featured in national business news publications including CNBC, Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and more. Other strategic partnerships with IEX Cloud, Apex Clearing, TD Ameritrade, Wisdom Tree, Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, Interactive Brokers and EY enable New Constructs to deliver data, models, ratings and research on over 10,000 stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds to millions of investors, financial advisors and corporate executives.

