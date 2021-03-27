Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market: North America for the Largest Market Share

Visible Light Communication(VLC) systems are being developed to be used for creating ultra high-speed, secure, and biologically friendly communication networks that allow the creation and expansion of seamless computing applications. Such systems use modulated light wavelengths emitted by a variety of suitably adapted conventional sources, such as outdoor and indoor lighting, illuminated signs, displays, televisions, computer screens, digital cameras, and digital cameras on mobile phones for communication purposes, majorly through the use of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

However, lack of awareness about this technology may hamper the growth of the visible light communication market. Since the technology is still emerging, prototypes are being developed. Further advancements in optoelectronic devices/materials are expected to open up new opportunities for the application of this technology.

SMI Latest released the research study on the Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market, which offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market. The study covers the emerging player’s data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers.

Some Key Players from complete research coverage: Trimble Hungary Kft, LightPointe Communications, Wireless Excellence, Oledcomm, Koninklijke Philips N.V, IBSENtelecom

(*Note: Other Players Can be Added per Request)

⦿ Segmentation and Targeting:

Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the Visible Light Communication (VLC) market is targeted to aid in determining the features company should encompass in order to fit into the business requirements.

⦿ For the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) report, countries by region that are available in the study:

• North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & Philippines, etc.)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Rest of Europe, etc.)

• Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia & Chile, etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, etc.)

⦿ COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has a devastating impact on the wide range of industry around the globe but this industry have experienced huge demand due to more usage of the internet for work and leisure. This has a significant impact on the telecom industry. This report focuses on how telecom organizations are improving network resiliency and reliability for the consumers.

