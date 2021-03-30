Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Emerging Trend, Top Players, Revenue Insights to 2027 – Cisco Systems, Nokia Networks, FogHorn Systems

Internet of Things (IoT) has taken businesses today by storm and has become one of the centric strategies for businesses to emerge as the leaders in the market. Most of the businesses have laid enhanced importance towards IoT implementations into the business models for achieving enhanced levels of customer service. Harnessing the power of IoT, business models have witnessed a paradigm shift in their operations. With IoT, the analysis and processing remained limited to the central authority, however, with the advent of AI in edge computing, the analysis and processing power has been transferred to the edge devices.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Scope of the Report

Increasing penetration of machine learning and advancements in the Artificial Intelligence technologies is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the AI edge computing market. Higher cost of implementations coupled with weak infrastructures for AI, hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of AI edge computing market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the AI Edge Computing market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝: Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and FogHorn Systems. Also, IBM Corporation, Saguna Networks Ltd., ClearBlade, Inc., Vapor IO, and Rigado, LLC are a few other important players in the AI edge computing market.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Several manufacturers in the market are engaging in research and development to provide technologically advanced products; thus, this factor is driving the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market. However, high maintenance charges may restrain the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market. Furthermore, the rising trend of home brewing in various countries is the major factor anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market?

6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

