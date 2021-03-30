Marketreseach Forecast to Reach USD 178.29 Million by 2024, Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The demand for strengthening ASW capabilities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as effects on marine life will hamper the market growth.

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The introduction of new software for communication will significantly influence the sonobuoy market’s growth in this region. 44% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for sonobuoy market in North America.

Marine Electronics Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The marine electronics market size has the potential to grow by USD 927.70 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/