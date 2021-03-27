Telxius Selects Interxion: A Digital Realty Company To Enhance Connectivity Between The US And Paris with Dunant

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company (NYSE: DLR) and leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, has signed an agreement with TELXIUS, the leading neutral telecommunications infrastructure operator, to enable direct interconnection for the Dunant subsea cable at Interxion Paris, France.

Dunant is the first new subsea cable connecting France and the US for the last 15 years and is one of a new generation of transatlantic subsea cables being deployed to meet demand for increased capacity and enhanced resilience in global network infrastructure. Telxius’ capacity on Dunant will extend the reach and capacity of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty’s global data centre platform. The new direct connection between Northern Virginia and Paris gives enterprises greater resiliency, flexibility and performance as they look to interconnect workflows globally and deploy hybrid IT solutions at these key centres of data exchange.

Interxion’s Paris campus is one of the world’s leading digital business hubs comprising seven data centres, and is currently undergoing major expansion with the construction of the Interxion Paris Digital Park. Interxion customers in all existing and planned data centres can interconnect seamlessly to Telxius’ network capacity on Dunant.

“Ensuring our customers can easily access the services we provide over Dunant is key for us. By extending the Dunant capabilities directly into Interxion in Paris, we make it more efficient and simpler for customers to interconnect onto the system, while at the same time integrating it with the internet highways connecting Paris to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Madrid and Marseille. Telxius also provides direct Marea backhaul capacity from its Derio Communications Hub in Bilbao to Paris, Madrid and Virginia Beach. It means that, in combination with our existing transatlatic capacity on the Marea subsea cable system, Telxius now supports customers with state-of-the-art, diverse routes across the Atlantic,” explains Carlos Casado, Head of EMEA Sales, Telxius, Cable Business.

“The next-generation connectivity that Telxius offers to our customers via Dunant will greatly enhance the ability of PlatformDIGITAL® to help enterprises overcome the transatlantic data gravity barriers inhibiting their digital transformation goals. Telxius’ ultra-high capacity services, improved communication reliability and faster network performance to the U.S. are now available directly from our Paris digital business hub,” says Fabrice Coquio, Managing Director of Interxion France.

Interxion: A Digital Realty Company, is a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre services across EMEA. With more than 700 connectivity providers in over 100 data centres across 13 European countries, Interxion provides communities of connectivity, cloud and content hubs. As part of Digital Realty, customers now have access to 47 metros across six continents. For more information, please visit interxion.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 280 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

https://www.cienciapr.org/en/blogs/members/streamfree-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-free-tv-coverage-hd-2021

https://www.cienciapr.org/en/blogs/members/freewatch-butler-vs-valparaiso-live-stream-online-free-tv-channel-2021

https://www.cienciapr.org/en/blogs/members/lonline-butler-vs-valparaiso-live-stream-online-now-free-2021

http://eduprimaria.unitru.edu.pe/man/video-bel-ctg-rep-upt01.html

http://eduprimaria.unitru.edu.pe/man/video-bel-ctg-rep-upt02.html

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/