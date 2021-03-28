Ethylene Carbonate Market Size to Reach USD 418 Million by 2027 at CAGR 6% Valuates Reports

The Ethylene Carbonate Market is Segmented by Form (Solid and Liquid), by Application (Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Plasticizers, Lithium Battery Electrolytes, and Others), by End-Use (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Others). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2020 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Chemical Industry Category.

The ethylene carbonate market was valued at USD 288.0 Million in 2019, and is anticipated to generate USD 418.5 Million by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027,

Major factors driving the growth of ethylene carbonate market size are the rapid growth in the automobile sector & increasing adoption of EV.

Ethylene carbonate is mainly used in the lithium-ion battery electrolyte solution. Growing demand for lithium-ion batteries, especially in the automobile sector, is expected to drive the growth of ethylene carbonate market size. The widespread use of electric cars in countries such as the United States, France, China, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom has inevitably resulted in a rise in Li-ion battery adoption, which in turn is increasing the demand for ethylene carbonate. Lithium-ion batteries are also used in electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, and medical equipment.

Furthermore, the increased demand for lubricants from automotive and manufacturing industries is expected to increase the growth of ethylene carbonate market size. Ethylene carbonate is used as a reactive intermediate in the manufacturing of lubricants and greases.

Click Here for a Sample of Ethylene Carbonate Market Report

Based on form, the solid segment is expected to hold the largest ethylene carbonate market share in 2019. However, due to ethylene carbonate’s widespread use as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries, the liquid segment is expected to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the lubricants segment dominated the ethylene carbonate market share in 2019. However, due to an increase in the use of electric cars and a shift in focus toward clean energy to reduce carbon emissions, the lithium battery electrolytes segment is expected to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The oil & gas segment held the largest ethylene carbonate market share based on the end-user industry due to their wide application as solvents and lubricants. However, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to the presence of large companies in the automotive and chemical sector, North America is expected to hold the largest ethylene carbonate market share in 2019. However, due to the rise of the automotive sector and the increased electric vehicle adoption, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the

forecast period.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/