SCP Marketreseach The CUVIS-joint surgical robot for artificial joints, developed by CUREXO, receives CE marking from the EEA

On the 25th, medical robot company CUREXO, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 060280) announced that the in-house developed CUVIS-joint artificial joint surgical robot received the CE marking of the EEA.

CUVIS-joint was certified MFDS in June last year and has been supplied to National Hospitals, Orthopedic Hospitals and even Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. in India.

Artificial Joint Surgical Robot, CUVIS-joint

At the beginning of March, Sakra World Hospital successfully performed 100 total knee replacement operations using the Meril-CUVIS joint robotics system and currently performs 10 operations per week. Also, after Sakra World Hospital, SAI Hospital (the second in India) is in the process of preparing for operations as CUVIS-joint will be delivered.

Thanks to the CE marking, CUREXO will be able to expand its market in Europe , Australia and parts of Asia, as it did the previous year on the national and Indian markets. They aim to gain FDA approval to further expand its global market.

CEO Jaejun Lee said, “We are pleased to see that we have been approved for CE marking sooner than expected. We expect approval to take place in the second quarter of the year. He continued: “We plan to promote partnerships with medical and implantology companies in Europe and to proceed with the signing of agreements. In addition, we expect a positive result for our expansion into the global market in 2021 thanks to our early approval. ”

About CUREXO

After the acquisition of CUREXO by Korea Yakult Co., Ltd. in 2011, the company began to establish a stable business environment and promote the development of full-fledged medical robots. By taking over the medical robot business division of Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2017, CUREXO has secured a diverse portfolio of medical robot products such as “CUVIS-jointure”, “CUVIS-spine” and “Morning Walk”, as well as unparalleled medical robot technology. Through its own research and development activities, it has obtained licenses for each robotic product and regularly sells them in the national and international medical markets.

In particular, it established itself as a national medical robot company, supplying around 18 medical robots to domestic and overseas medical markets in the second half of 2020, when it began to seriously sell its own medical robots.

