Market Consensus Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the 100 Best Value Colleges & Universities for 2021

Since 2018, WaterLOUPE has provided a platform to bring together multiple stakeholders to find solutions at a local level that drive economic, environmental, and social value.

“The co-creation process with a multinational like Kimberly-Clark and the engagement with stakeholders in the basins that we put ‘under the loupe’ has been essential for the results we’ve achieved so far. In order to improve water stewardship initiatives, a scientific sound knowledge base reflecting the local situations is key,” said Sophie Vermooten, groundwater expert and project leader WaterLOUPE at Deltares.

Kimberly-Clark has deployed the tool in the catchment areas around water-stressed cities such as Cali, Colombia; Cape Town, South Africa; and Sao Paulo, Brazil to foster collaboration with NGO partners and key stakeholders to develop sustainable water management plans at the local level.

“If we want to protect our natural resources and minimize the impact of our planet, we know that we have to take responsibility and align our business to solve global challenges such as water scarcity,” said Gonzalo Uribe, President of Kimberly-Clark Latin America. “Through WaterLOUPE, we are able to engage local farmers, industries, and stakeholders in identifying vulnerabilities and being part of the solution needed now and for the future.”

Along with the launch of WaterLOUPE 2.0, Kimberly-Clark and Deltares are expanding their reach, with new WaterLOUPE studies being carried out in Lima, Peru and Chennai, India as well as across Israel and Bahrain.

“As we deploy the WaterLOUPE tool in other basins, we are exploring ways to engage with local suppliers and other stakeholders to create a collective action group to solve water challenges together,” said Vetri Dhagumudi, global water program leader at Kimberly-Clark.

