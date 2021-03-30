2021 Market- SCP Marketreseach Market to HyperloopTT Joins United Nations Global Compact, Reveals Sustainable Full-Scale System Design

United Nations as a signatory of the UN’s Global Compact devoted to advancing sustainable business practices addressing environmental and societal challenges. HyperloopTT became a member of the United Nations Global Compact after committing to embedding the Ten Principles addressing human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption into its operations and core values.

HyperloopTT Joins United Nations Global Compact, Reveals Sustainable Full-Scale System Design

HyperloopTT also unveiled designs for the first-ever completed full-scale commercial system. Designed in collaboration with Dar’s team (including sister firms Perkins+Will, T.Y.Lin, and Currie & Brown) to be one of the most sustainable structures ever built, these designs are suitable to serve to begin building and certifying the first HyperloopTT systems anywhere in the world.

Both as a company and a technology provider, HyperloopTT has sustainability at its core. HyperloopTT systems use renewable energy, are highly efficient, and can potentially generate more power than they consume. Estimates from 2019’s Great Lakes Hyperloop Study indicate that a hyperloop system connecting Chicago, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh would potentially reduce CO2 emissions in the region by 143 million tons.

“The HyperloopTT system is inherently sustainable and operates with zero emissions,” said Andres De Leon, CEO of HyperloopTT. “We have pioneered a technology that is faster, safer, and far cleaner than existing modes of transportation by design. Because hyperloop uses less energy than alternatives, we are a smarter economic solution for many regions worldwide. With these first of their kind, complete commercial designs, we are ready to build today.”

“Hyperloop Transportation Technologies’ has demonstrated a commitment to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact,” said Adam Roy Gordon, Engagement Director of the United Nations Global Compact Network, USA. “Breakthrough innovation will be critical to meet the ambition of the Sustainable Development Goals, and so we applaud their work to innovate for more sustainable high-speed transportation while also showing that sustainability makes business sense.”

The HyperloopTT commercial system designs developed in partnership with Dar, harness the full-potential of decades of nature-inspired design innovations, surpass LEED Platinum Certification requirements and inspire a wave of developments targeting the highest LEED and BREEAM ranking.

The commercial system features an in-line station for hyperloop travelers. Functioning as an on-demand high-speed waypoint for regional connectivity, the station facilitates high passenger traffic volumes, creating highly-efficient transportation that expands local, national, and continental economies.

The HyperloopTT System’s system and mainline structures are covered with optimized solar panels that adjust with shifting daylight to capture renewable energy, moving with the sun to harness clean energy independent of fossil fuel-powered grids. The station’s energy systems integrate with the entire HyperloopTT transportation infrastructure’s energy collection, storage, and transfer system to send and receive energy flexibly across large distances.

More information about the United Nations Global Compact can be found here: https://www.unglobalcompact.org

About HyperloopTT

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently, and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced collaborative business model, HyperloopTT is creating the first new form of transportation in over a century.

HyperloopTT’s European Research and Development Center in Toulouse, France, the aerospace capital of Europe, is home to the world’s first and only full-scale test system. In 2019, HyperloopTT released the first comprehensive feasibility study analyzing a hyperloop system, which found that the system is economically and technically feasible and will generate a profit without requiring government subsidies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team of more than 800 engineers, creatives, and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 50 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in North and South America, the Middle East, and Europe.

HyperloopTT is led by Dirk Ahlborn (Founder and Chairman), Andres de Leon (CEO), and a senior management team of experienced professionals.

Download shareable assets here.

About the UN Global Compact

The UN Global Compact is a voluntary corporate sustainability initiative that aims to mobilize a global movement of responsible companies and stakeholders to create the world we want. The UN Global Compact invites companies to take shared responsibility for achieving a better world. Companies signing on to or participating in the compact are required to align their strategies and operations to Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. The UN Global Compact provides a principle-based framework, best practices, resources, and networking events that have revolutionized how companies do business responsibly and keep commitments to society. By catalyzing action, partnerships, and collaboration, we make transforming the world possible – and achievable – for organizations large and small, anywhere around the globe.

https://watermarkonline.com/advert/watch-live-belgium-vs-belarus-live-stream-how-to-watch-watchlivenow-full-soccer-match-in-hd-coverage/

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/