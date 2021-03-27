ight Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market: Technological Superiority Over Currently Prevailing

Li-Fi technology facilitates bidirectional, high speed communication through wireless channel by utilizing visible light spectrum in a closed controlled environment such as hospital, airplane, shopping complex, office, and vehicle among others. It is used to provide communication between electronic devices with the help of visible light communication, or VLC technology. The use of VLC systems can be particularly observed in lighting facilities such as LED bulbs.

Need of high speed data transmission, data security, impending RF spectrum crunch, and several technological superiorities over Wi-Fi technology majorly drives the visible light communication market. Apart from being economical, Li-Fi offers several technological advantages over currently prevailing Wi-Fi technology which include, nearly 100 times faster speed of data transmission, enhanced data security, no electromagnetic interference, and less power consumption. However, limited range of communication limits the applicability of Li-Fi because it is best used in a closed control environment, while the presence of other light sources hampers its speed. Although, extensive research in this field is anticipated to fuel up the demand in the light fidelity (Li-Fi) market in the upcoming years.

SMI Latest released the research study on the Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market, which offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market. The study covers the emerging player’s data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers.

Some Key Players from complete research coverage: General Electric, Oledcomm, Renesas Electronics, PureLiFi, Lvx System, Acuity Brands, Qualcomm, IBSENtelecom, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic

(*Note: Other Players Can be Added per Request)

⦿ COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has a devastating impact on the wide range of industry around the globe but this industry have experienced huge demand due to more usage of the internet for work and leisure. This has a significant impact on the telecom industry. This report focuses on how telecom organizations are improving network resiliency and reliability for the consumers.

