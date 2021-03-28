SCP Marketreseach Named Best 3-Row Seating SUV For Families By US News & World Report

For the second year in a row, the Kia Telluride was named ” Best 3-Row-Seat SUV for Families ” by US News & World Report. The Kia Telluride was selected based on excellent automotive professional reviews, safety and reliability ratings, and the availability of family-friendly features that keep occupants connected and entertained. Vehicles with the highest combined score in their class were named ‘Best Vehicle for Families’ in their respective categories.

“The fact that the Telluride takes top honors in the category of ‘Best 3-row SUV for families’ for the second year in a row speaks to the safety, technology and comfort that our three-row SUV offers.” said Russell Wager , vice president of marketing for Kia Motors America. “THE Telluride has exceeded even our own high expectations and we are honored that both consumers and the media recognize Kia’s commitment to delivering world-class vehicles.”

In addition to high ratings for safety and reliability, the 2021 ‘Best Vehicles for Families’ were chosen for their technological merits for the family. Features like in-car wireless Internet, teen driver controls, automatic braking, surround-view parking camera systems, and hands-free loading doors helped the Telluride outperform its competition.

“The Kia Telluride is packed with available features that make life easier and a little safer for families,” said Jamie Page Deaton , executive car editor for US News & World Report. “Highlights include automatic forward braking, lane keep assist, tools for parents to set limits with teen drivers, and comfort, infotainment features like three-zone climate control, automatic Apple CarPlay / Android, and sun visors. in the back seats. ”

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California , Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Brands. Kia is the “Official Automotive Partner” of the NBA and offers a full range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealerships in the United States, including cars and SUVs proudly assembled at West Point, Georgia . *

For media information, including photos, visit www.kiamedia.com . To receive personalized email notifications about press releases upon publication, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert .

About US News & World Report

Since 2007, US News Best Cars, the automotive channel for US News & World Report, has published ratings of most new vehicles sold in the United States. Each year, US News also publishes the awards for the best vehicles, including the best vehicle brands, the best vehicles by price, and the best vehicles for families. US News Best Cars supports car buyers throughout the car buying process, offering tips for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you, and getting the best rate on auto insurance.

USNews Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, and most were actively buying a car. More than 70% of active buyers reported that US News influenced their decision to buy a car, saying they trust the advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend the site to others.

* The Telluride, Sorento and K5 models are assembled in the United States with parts from the United States and other countries worldwide.

