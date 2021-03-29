Making SCP Marketreseach Drug Molecules Stable at Room Temperature Preventing the Need for Cold Chain Storage

This new method adds a matrix to enhance stability, allows for sterilization without degradation, and maintains drug efficacy. Stability at room temperature will allow for ease in global distribution and reduce dependency on cold chain distribution.

Drug Molecules, such as, genetic materials, attenuated viruses, viral vectors, biologics, antibodies, biosimilars, protein subunits, nanosuspensions, small and large molecules, can all be stable, stored, and transported at room temperature.

In addition, when the matrix is added to drug molecule it can also effectively be sterilized preventing degradation and preserving integrity of temperature sensitive materials.

The company’s latest studies yielded positive results in showing that the Hyalo Matrix is able to protect and enhance stability of various biologics, antibodies, and biosimilars. After the Hyalo Matrix was added to each of these types of drug molecules and sterilized, they were analyzed and it was found that ≥95% of the drug molecules were recovered. These results show the Hyalo Matrix helps preserve efficacy and enhance stability of each drug molecule.

“This new technology could eradicate the need for cold chain storage and transport as a drug can now be stable at room temperature, which will make global distribution quicker and more efficient,” said Shalabh Jain, Chairman & CEO of Hyalo Technologies.

“This game changing technology has the potential to enhance drug delivery and distribution,” said Bob Oliver, Executive Advisor & Board Member of Hyalo Technologies.

About Cold Chain Logistics

The current pandemic climate with the COVID19 Vaccines has issues with scale up manufacturing and delayed distribution, which has brought cold chain logistics into the spot light. Cold chain logistics make up a $10 billion piece of the $1 trillion pie that is the global pharma industry:

Roughly 80 percent of drugs require temperature-controlled transportation and that trend is on the rise.

Today’s ever-expanding cold chain requires close consideration of factors such as shipping modes, climate zones, storage capabilities and healthcare settings.

Manufacturers, distributors, logistics providers and others in the pharma business risk the loss of temperature-sensitive products and, therefore, the loss of billions of dollars. The following statistics underscore this point:

30% of discarded pharmaceuticals can be attributed solely to cold chain logistics issues.

25% of vaccines reach their destination degraded due to incorrect storage and transport during shipping.

20% of temperature-sensitive products are damaged during transport due to a broken cold chain.

About Hyalo Technologies

Hyalo Technologies is a Biotech & Pharmaceutical company establishing the next generation of drug delivery with the aim to develop products and technology to help clinicians address limited drug delivery options that are available to administer to patients. The company strives to leverage technology and research to effectively enhance efficacy, stability and therapeutic effect.

Hyalo Technologies is open to collaborations with established biotech and pharmaceutical companies to produce and market our products & technologies globally. Our Vision is to design and develop innovative healthcare products & technologies, which are of the highest caliber, quality and safety. Hyalo Technologies R&D labs and corporate offices are based in Somerset, New Jersey USA. For more information, please visit www.hyalotechnologies.com.

