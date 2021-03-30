SCP Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Industry to 2026 – Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

The “Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Market by Type, Deployment, Verticals and Geography -Global Forecast up to 2026” report has

The Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Market is projected to grow at the rate of 13.5% CAGR by 2026.

Data-center infrastructure management is a type of software that controls and monitors a firm’s data center’s facilities. The software minimizes the system outage by managing the optimum utilization of data center resources. It also addresses IT components’ power utilization, which includes storage, servers, cooling systems, network systems, Power Distribution Units, and power banks in data centers.

Data-center infrastructure management market (DCIM) is fostered mainly by an extreme growth in the number of data centers. The rising impact of data center regulatory standards, increasing trend of the green data center, cloud data traffic, and DCIM’s increasing scope in big data analytics are few factors fostering the market growth. Apart from that, the high initial costs in the management of the data center infrastructure are likely to harm market growth.

