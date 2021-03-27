Water and Gas Valves Market to garner USD 7.44 Billion with over 5% CAGR during 2021-2025: Technavio

The water and gas valves market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2021-2025, according to the recently published market research report by Technavio. This report offers a detailed analysis of key factors responsible for the current and potential growth of the market. Furthermore, it provides extensive, value-driven data insights pertaining to water and gas valves market aiding customers to make informed business decisions.

Download Sample Report

The water and gas valves market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.44 billion during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.20%.

The water and gas valves market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.44 billion during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.20%.

Prominent Take-aways from this Report

Gradual recovery in upstream activities and expansion of oil terminals will drive market growth.

Oil and gas industry will witness the highest end-user share in the market.

40% of the market growth will originate from APAC with China holding the largest country share.

Rugged IC market is highly competitive and fragmented with vendors deploying innovative strategies to continue maintaining and expanding their customer base.

The market is anticipated to have negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

View Technavio’s 120-page research report with ToC on “Water and Gas valves Market by End-user (oil and gas industry and water and wastewater treatment industry), Type (quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) and Vendor Forecasts, 2021 – 2025”

https://www.technavio.com/report/water and gas valves-market-industry-analysis

Water and Gas Valves Market: Driver and Trend Analysis

The expansion of oil terminals is one of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of water and gas valves market. Oil and gas terminals function efficiently when a robust pipeline infrastructure equipped with appropriate water and gas valves is in place. These terminals support the oil and gas supply chain while being used for storing crude oil and petroleum products. Furthermore, the deployment of pipelines with water and gas valves is most preferred in the oil and gas industry as they can be transported continuously and ramped up at the end-users’ convenience. Thus, with the expansion of oil terminals, the demand for water and gas valves is likely to surge in the forthcoming years.

There has been an increasing focus on new oil terminal construction due to the rising global demand for energy. Furthermore, a significant rise in seaborne trade owing to the fall in global crude oil prices is another key factor attributing to the construction of new terminals. This has in turn resulted in the demand for industry check valves for oil and gas transportation. This will further drive the demand for water and gas valves during the next few years.

Download PDF about drivers, restraints, and opportunities for water and gas valves market,

Water and Gas Valves Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report fragments the global water and gas valves market by end-user (oil and gas industry and water and wastewater treatment industry), type (quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The oil and gas industry segment held the largest water and gas valves market share in 2020 due to their significant applications in this industry. The simple design and ability to perform complex functions coupled with increased investments and exploration of new oil and gas fields will result in the high adoption of water and gas valves in the oil and gas sector.

In terms of geographical analysis, 40% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the major revenue-generating countries in the water and gas valves market in APAC. Increasing investments in oil production in China and the commencement of several oil and gas projects in the region are likely to drive the growth of water and gas valves market during the forecast period.

Water and Gas Valves Market: Vendor Analysis

The water and gas valves market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several players in the market striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either based on quality or service. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive market competition. This report classifies key market players as dominant, pure-play and industry-focused players to offer effective investment opportunities and allow clients to make informed decisions. Prominent water and gas valves market players include:

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/