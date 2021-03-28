CUVIS-joint developed by SCP Marketreseach CUREXO receives the CE mark of the EEA

On March 25, medical robotics company CUREXO, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 060280) announced that the CUVIS-joint artificial joint surgical robot had been CE-marked by the EEA has received.

CUVIS-joint became MFDS certified last June and has been given to domestic general hospitals, orthopedic hospitals and even Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. delivered in India.

Artificial Joint Surgical Robot, CUVIS-joint

At the beginning of March, the Sakra World Hospital performed 100 successful total knee replacement operations with the Meril-CUVIS joint robotic system and performs 10 operations per week. In addition, after the Sakra World Hospital, the SAI hospital (number two in India) is being prepared for operations as it is being supplied with CUVIS joints.

With the CE marking, CUREXO will be able to expand its market in Europe, Australia and parts of Asia, as it did in the domestic and Indian markets last year. They have their sights set on FDA approval to further expand the global market.

CEO, Jaejun Lee , said, “We are delighted to have received CE Marking earlier than expected. We expect approval to take place in the second quarter of the year. “He continued,” We plan to promote partnerships with implant and medical companies in Europe and sign agreements, including for our expansion into the global market in the year We expect a positive outcome in 2021 thanks to the early approval. ”

Information on CUREXO

After the acquisition of CUREXO by Korea Yakult Co., Ltd. in 2011, the company began building a stable business environment and promoting the development of full-fledged medical robots. By taking over the medical robot division of Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2017, CUREXO has secured a diverse portfolio of medical robot products such as “CUVIS-joint”, “CUVIS-spine” and “Morning Walk” as well as unrivaled medical robot technology. Through its own research and development the company obtained licenses for every robot product and sells it stably in the medical markets at home and abroad.

Specifically, it has established itself as a domestic medical robot company by supplying about 18 medical robots to the domestic and overseas medical markets in the second half of 2020 when it started to seriously sell its own medical robots.

