Salvatore Luca, Aquiluela A Country That Could Be and Wasn’t: The Old Regime, a great story about the struggle of normal people in About WordPress Murphy’s Hockey Law New View Post SCP Marketreseach New

Luca of the publisher Page Publishing, immerses us in the streets of Aquiluela, where every day is a constant struggle to survive in its splendid streets, politics, love, deception, poverty, companionship, love and loyalty; all this and more in this great story.

Salvatore luca

Salvatore Luca was born in a small town smelling of wheat, pistachio and olives, on the stony slopes of a mountain of fire. The monks who raised him instilled in him, through severe discipline, the values ​​that shaped his entire life. In his country, destroyed by war and trying to rise from its ruins, he joined the generation of ’68, in rebellion against an exclusive and suffocating society. From that infertile land his family emigrated to a mythical country, seeking horizons that his own homeland was denying him. Aquiluela is her first novel. Through it he tried to take refuge in a world that would allow him to survive the enormous challenges that life sowed his way.

It is the story of the collapse of many utopias and many dreams. In that country it is shown, once again, that dreams and utopias are good for philosophers and poets, but they turn into nightmares when they are taken over by politicians who try to make them come true. And the reality is that man is naturally selfish.

Egoism, whether we like it or not, is the engine of life and history, at the same time that, despite being considered ignoble, it can sublimate its own nature. It is for this reason that selfishness can, and should, be regulated and channeled, being impossible to suppress: if it were tried to do so, the results would be disastrous. Aquiluela is an emblematic example of this truth.

In it, human nature is naked in all its nakedness and man reveals himself to us with all his burden of noble virtues and ominous passions: angel and devil, hero and villain, generous and greedy, giant and dwarf, all coagulated in the same be. Although it is necessary to recognize that there are those who are more angel than demon and who are more demon than angel.

Published by Page Publishing, the incredible book by Salvatore Luca , Aquiluela A Country That Could Be and Wasn’t: The Old Regime, recounts the vicissitudes of our characters and they are intertwined in a certain period in the history of a mythical country, how mythical It is not: Aquiluela.

For readers who wish to experience this incredible experience, they can do so, by reading this book, by purchasing Aquiluela A Country That Could Be and Wasn't: The Old Regime in any book store, or in stores in line from Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or any questions you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

