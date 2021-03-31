SCP Marketreseach 2027: Challenges and Mental Stimulation to Promote Good Behavior and Help Dogs Make Good Choices

Building on months of research, Brain Games was developed by PetSmart’s internal team of training experts who developed researched-backed ways to help keep dogs mentally stimulated as a way to lessen hyperactivity and boredom. Through the class, dogs can be taught to read cue cards, choose colors and learn the names of their toys. But it’s about more than just cool tricks.

“Mental stimulation is key to creating a happier, well-balanced, and confident dog,” said Jodie Havens, CPDT-KSA, PetSmart’s training expert. “The course helps pet parents understand their dogs’ perspective of the world and devise strategies to help their dogs succeed. Our goal is to give pet parents the tools they need to ensure their dog is emotionally, physically and mentally satisfied, while improving communication and building trust.”

The six-week course incorporates all kinds of games and skills to help build that trust and communication, including dog reading, where a dog can learn to associate a written word with a cue, and object recognition, where dogs can learn to identify toys by name. By teaching a dog these skills, pet parents are giving them new ways to communicate their preference and promote teaching the dog to make their own choices.

“We’re all spending more time at home these days, and a lot of people are wondering how they can build stronger bonds with their pets,” said Havens. “Brain Games is a great option because it focuses on the mental stimulation needed for a happier, well-balanced, and confident dog. It can help overcome boredom and expands the relationship beyond the daily walk to a lifetime of communication and trust.”

Brain Games is one of seven courses offered at PetSmart led by accredited trainers, who utilize positive reinforcement techniques in both group and private settings. Prior to signing up for Brain Games, dogs must first complete puppy or beginning training and intermediate training – or have a similar skill set. PetSmart trainers can provide a free, 15-minute evaluation to determine eligibility for pet parents interested in enrolling their dog.

PetSmart offers the Brain Games training course at all PetSmart stores offering training. For more information on Brain Games, eligibility and other services, visit https://services.petsmart.com/training

