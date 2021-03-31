030 – Market Opportunities in the Strong Pipeline of Cell and Gene Therapies Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market

The global cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market was valued at $55.75 thousand in 2019, and is expected to reach $375.13 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.61% during the forecast.

Cell and gene therapy drug delivery industry is a transformative industry whose full potential is only just beginning to emerge. Cell and gene therapy involves the extraction of cells, protein, or genetic material (DNA) from the donor, and altering them to provide highly personalized therapy. Cell and gene therapies may offer longer-lasting effects than traditional medicines.

One of the significant drugs of the cell and gene therapy industry is CAR-T cell-based medicines, which include both cell therapy and gene therapy. Various market players are actively investing in the research and development of the cell and gene therapy industry. The players are offering improved and new products, which meet the critical needs of patients.

The growth is attributed to major drivers in this market such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, increased funding in the cell and gene therapy market, rising need to develop novel treatment options for rare diseases, and rising biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and rising number of the FDA approvals of cell and gene therapies & clinical trials. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to various potential opportunities of growth that lie within its domain, which include drug approvals and strong pipeline of cell and gene therapies.

Various new cell and gene-based therapy approaches use biological engineering to improve the immune system’s capacity to fight disease while sparing healthy tissues in the body. For instance, there are antibody-based therapies that can make T-cells more effective by increasing their interactions with cancer cells. Other modifications, such as adding complexity to the CAR-T and cancer cell interaction, which can further sharpen T-cells’ cancer-targeting ability by reducing damage to normal cells.

The increase in the geriatric population and an increasing number of cancer cases, and genetic disorders across the globe are expected to translate into significantly higher demand for cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amount in research and development of cell and gene therapies and associated drug delivery devices products. The clinical trial landscape of various genetic and chronic diseases has been on the rise in the recent years, this will fuel the cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market in future.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, commercialized drugs, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

