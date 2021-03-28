SCP Marketreseach Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Markets, 2020-2027 – Ongoing R&D Activities Leading to New Application Areas in the Healthcare Industry

The “Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market was valued at $634.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $1,180.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027.

Nitric oxide (iNO) is selective pulmonary vasodilation and is delivered to the patient via mechanical ventilation after dilution with an oxygen/air mixture nitric oxide delivery system. Nitric oxide is a gas available in 100 ppm and 800 ppm concentrations depending on the treatment. Further, clinical trials evaluating the use of inhaled nitric oxide for numerous indications are ongoing. The potential therapeutic role of inhaled nitric oxide in adults remains uncertain at this time and FDA-approved indications are restricted to pediatric practice.

As nitric oxide exists as a gas, it can be easily administered for inhalation and is classified in the pharmacotherapeutic group. It relaxes the vascular smooth muscle by activating guanylate cyclase and increases intracellular levels of cGMP, which then leads to vasodilation and increased oxygenation. Nitric oxide is used together with a breathing machine (ventilator) and other agents to treat newborn (term and near-term) babies with respiratory failure that is caused by pulmonary hypertension.

The market growth is driven due to factors such as increase in the prevalence of diseases in the newborn such as persistent pulmonary hypertension, and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF). However, a The rise in the number of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) boost the growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market. However, the high cost of treatment and strict government regulations for various applications hamper the market growth.

Conversely, ongoing R&D activities leading to new application areas in the healthcare industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market in the near future.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented into application, and region. By applications, the market is divided into neonatal respiratory treatment, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and others (tuberculosis treatment). Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of world.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a growing region shortly on account of the number of highest live birth per 1000 people and the rise in prevalence of respiratory distress syndrome, neonatal jaundice, and hypoxic respiratory failure associated with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). The competitive market formed due to the emergence of local providers of nitric oxide therapy systems contributes toward the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

The inhaled nitric oxide market provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of Key market Players, such as Air Liquide S.A, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., BOC Healthcare, Beyond Air, Inc, Halma Plc, Linde Plc, Novoteris, LLC, VERO Biotech LLC, and Nu-Med Plus.

