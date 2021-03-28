Top 2021 SCP Marketreseach to acquire MFEX Group, a globally recognized digital fund distribution platform

Faced with increasing levels of complexity and costs, fund management companies need an efficient mechanism to access a large network of end investors in a fragmented market. FundSettle is already streamlining back-office processes by providing a single point of access for order management, settlement, and asset servicing, leading to greater efficiency and cost savings.

With this transaction, the complementary activities of MFEX and Euroclear are expected to generate significant value through revenue synergies, expanding the customer service offering through the creation of a new fund market service and a major global provider of fund services.

Founded in 1999, the MFEX Group is headquartered in Stockholm and has over 300 employees worldwide. An expert in global fund distribution, MFEX offers a complete solution to fund companies and distributors, and has assets under administration of 320 billion euros. Over 350 institutional clients use MFEX to access one of the world’s largest fund ranges with 80,000 funds from over 960 fund companies.

The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Lieve Mostrey, CEO of Euroclear, said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement to acquire MFEX Group. We expect MFEX’s extensive fund distribution network, as well as its talented staff, to be highly complementary to Euroclear as we continue to improve our exceptional service, expand our client proposition and grow our business. ”

Jean Devambez, CEO of MFEX Group, said: “Over the past few years, together with Nordic Capital, we have invested in our platform and have continued to transform the fund distribution proposition. Euroclear is an excellent strategic partner for the next leg of our journey. By adding our respective strengths, we will be able to build an even better and stronger solution for fund distribution. ”

MFEX co-founders and board members Olivier Huby and Oliver Lagerström added: “It has been a privilege to work closely with Nordic Capital and grow MFEX together. We are delighted that MFEX is partnering with Euroclear, which we believe will be a perfect combination for the future. ”

David Samuelson , Member of the Board of Directors of MFEX and Director of Nordic Capital Advisors also commented: “MFEX is a true leader in its field. Since Nordic Capital became the majority shareholder in 2018, in partnership with the founders, MFEX has experienced strong organic and continuous growth, and has completed a series of strategic and value-creating acquisitions. MFEX has gone from being a Nordic leader in its sector to that of a pan-European leader with an emerging global presence. Nordic Capital is happy to have been able to support this adventure. Now is the perfect time for Nordic Capital to hand over to Euroclear, which is the next step for MFEX. ”

About Euroclear

The Euroclear group is the financial industry’s trusted provider of post-trade services. Euroclear provides domestic and cross-border securities settlement and custody services for investment funds for bonds, equities and derivatives. Euroclear is a trusted and resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client base.

The Euroclear group includes Euroclear Bank – rated AA + by Fitch Ratings and AA by Standard & Poor’s – as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & Ireland. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of 897 trillion euros in securities transactions in 2020, or 276 million national and cross-border transactions, and held 32.8 trillion euros in assets for its clients at the end of 2020. For more information on Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com .

About MFEX

As independent experts in global fund distribution, MFEX offers a complete solution to fund companies and distributors. The MFEX group was established in Sweden in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm . It has offices in Paris , Luxembourg , London, Geneva, Kuala Lumpur, Milan , Madrid , Umea, Hong Kong , Singapore and Zurich. The main supervisory authority is the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen).

Today, MFEX is a pan-European leader with an active global presence in 52 countries on 5 continents with more than 300 employees. The company is divided into four major business areas: Trading & Custody, Distribution Agreement & Discount Collection, Fund Data & Information, and Due Diligence / AML & KYC (Global Fund Watch). Further information is available on the website www.mfex.com

