Top SCP Marketreseach Techking custom tires start to be used in Australia and are well evaluated by Rio Tinto and XCMG

Equipped with customized Techking 23.5R25 ETD2S tires, the high-quality XCMG XC958 wheel loaders arrived in Karratha, Western Australia, in mid-January and started transporting ores to ships freighters for buyer Rio Tinto. In order to collect user feedback on Techking custom tires, Australia Col. store employee Steve Coles recently visited Rio Tinto.

The tire model was developed especially for the high-quality loaders of the XCMG XC9 series to carry ore transport. Adopting an exclusive formula and chevron patterns, these custom tires substantially improve performance in terms of cut resistance and overall sidewall strength, thus achieving a longer service life in special working conditions. Allen Zhuo, field service engineer at XCMG, told Steve that “Techking tires and XCMG wheel loaders have been put to use for Rio Tinto and are working well at the moment.”

The delivery of custom tires for XCMG wheel loaders marks the second time that Techking offers customized tire services for two international giants, in addition to the custom tire solution for motor graders. This is another step taken to achieve Techking’s goal of becoming a leading global tire solutions provider for large mining machinery.

While Steve was visiting Rio Tinto, a test report was received with satisfactory results regarding the 27.00R49 SUPER ROCK tires. These tires were customized for the Komatsu 785 rigid dump trucks that work at a Rio Tinto copper mine in Mongolia. According to the report by Techking field service engineers, “March monitoring data shows that 27.00R49 SUPER ROCK tires have reached an average lifespan of 4,201 hours so far and can exceed Rio Tinto’s expectations, reaching an estimated service life of 10,406 hours “.

