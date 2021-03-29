SCP Marketreseach: Digest presents “PLANETA AD”, a new platform that will become the definitive guide

Look for the QR code that will explain step by step how to do it.

Through its pages, AD will make you feel empathy, respect and love for our Earth and for all the living beings that inhabit it, that is why Architectural Digest presents a new initiative, Planet AD. A platform for the dissemination and promotion of sustainable development in Mexico and Latin America: the definitive guide for a green life. With this new proposal, AD brings you closer to issues of social and environmental responsibility to inform you and encourage you to be more aware of the impact that our actions have on nature, and invites you to adopt new practices that are friendly to the environment and responsible for our communities.

This month’s stories inspire positive change. From the hand of the editorial advisor, the specialist landscape architect Mario Schjetnan , you will meet the Brazilian Roberto Burle Marx : one of the leading landscape painters of the 20th century. History that serves as a preamble to present an article that reveals a change in the way we conceive gardens and outdoor spaces.

On the other hand, three photographers specialized in natural conservation to share the story behind some of the most powerful images of nature in Mexico.

Finally, a breath of fresh air is perceived when visiting Eduardo Granja – creator of Memelas de Orizaba -, to see his little outdoor paradise in Mexico City.

Without nature there is no life, there is no world, we do not exist. This edition seeks to be a green canvas to design the planet you want to inhabit. The change starts today!

