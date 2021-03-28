SCP UK: The Highest Payout Online Slots Websites for Winning Real Money in the United Kingdom

For this review, we’ve ranked the top 15 online slot providers in the UK, so that you can play reliable, fair, and high payout slots — and maybe even hit a jackpot along the way.

First Look at the Best Online Slots

Best online slots site in the UK – PlayOjo

Best bonus offer – The Sun Vegas

Best slots app – Mansion

Most popular casino games – Genesis

Best loyalty program – Slots Heaven

Best no-deposit bonus – Mr. Spin

Fastest payouts – SlotsMagic

Best free money no-deposit option – mFortune

Best free spins provider – Casino.com

Best selection – EU Casino

How We Rank Slots Sites

In order to determine the top online slot providers in the UK, we analyzed each site according to the following criteria:

Selection: No one wants to play the same games over and over. The more titles a site has available to play, the more points we awarded it in our rankings.

Bonuses: Just about every site offers some sort of free-money bonus funds to keep customers coming back. The ones that were the most generous were given the most points.

Payouts: This is a two-part criteria. The first is how well the casino’s games pay out, and the second part involves how quickly you can get your money after initiating a withdrawal.

Wagering Requirements: Does the casino make it easy for you to earn your bonus money, or do you have to jump through a bunch of confusing hoops to get it?

Software: does the site use software from the most respected names in the industry? Bonus points if they use a variety of top-notch providers.

The Top 15 Sites for Online Slots in the UK

1. PlayOjo — Best Online Slots Site in the UK

Selection: 5/5

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Payouts: 4.5/5

Wagering Requirements: 5/5

Software: 4.5/5

If you plan on winning big, PlayOjo is the place to do it. They allow you to cash out all of your winnings at once, whereas many other online casinos restrict your maximum withdrawal size.

Not only that, but they don’t limit your ability to cash on any free spins you may have (and they give out quite a few of those as part of their bonus program)

You can earn your bonus amount in increments, and as soon as you unlock them, they’re yours to keep — withdraw them at any time. That means there’s technically a playthrough requirement to earn bonus money, but not one to get your hands on it.

The biggest issue you’re likely to run into is the fact that they charge fees for doing business with some big-time e-check companies like Neteller and Skrill.

It’s worth it, though, because PlayOjo’s selection and player-friendliness are unmatched for UK slots players.

Features overview:

Bonuses paid in real-time

Excellent selection

Uses a variety of top software providers

No wagering requirements

No withdrawal restrictions

2. The Sun Vegas — Best Bonus Offer

Selection: 5/5

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Payouts: 3.5/5

Wagering Requirements: 3.5/5

Software: 4/5

One thing’s for certain: you’ll never get bored playing at The Sun Vegas casino. They have a massive selection of slots, so you can play for weeks without running out of options.

There are quite a few progressive jackpot slots mixed in with the rest as well, giving you plenty of chances to hit it big. It will take some time to get your money, though, as it can take up to 2 weeks for them to process payouts.

Their deposit bonus is good, but they require 50x playthrough, so it will take you some time to clear those bonus funds. You also only have a month to do it.

You’re automatically enrolled in their loyalty program when you make your first deposit, and you can convert your points into cash.

