SCP Welcomes EPI Report Highlighting Need for Continuing Section 232 Relief

The USW welcomes the EPI’s rigorous research into the impacts of the steel 232 measures and the dire consequences of lifting them prematurely.

“Tens of thousands of USW members depend on a robust U.S. steel industry for good, family-sustaining jobs, doing vital work that helps ensure our national security.

“Our members take pride that our steel is used in military vehicles such as tanks, ships and airplanes, as well as supplying the components that make up our nation’s critical infrastructure.

“The Sec. 232 measures helped significantly curb imports, allowing domestic producers a chance to expand production, employment and capital investment. It is especially important that they are able to continue this work, given the fragile economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Excess global steel capacity also remains a significant problem, as it was before the Sec. 232 measures were enacted.

“It is imperative that these protections remain in place until the administration is able to find a permanent, multilateral, enforceable solution to address steel overcapacity and unfair trade.”

The full report can be found here.

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

