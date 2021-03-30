The programmatic TV Market – Addressable TV becoming a reality, Trends, Forecasts, Key Players Analysis

This report analyses the dynamics and momentum of the programmatic TV market from the perspective of its two main points of entry: addressable TV and connected TV.

It begins with a snapshot of national deployments in the United States and five major European countries, providing an analysis of the solutions offered by the leading players in these markets.

The second part looks at the solutions being marketed by the leading providers: media and telecoms companies and independent players.

Get Free Sample Copy of Programmatic TV Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4289514

It concludes with market forecasts up to 2024 for the addressable TV and connected TV video advertising segments.

Along the way, it answers the following questions:

• Will the addressable TV market develop in Europe?

• What are the keys to the success for addressable TV and connected TV markets?

• Who are the trailblazers?

• What is the market outlook for the next five years?

GEOGRAPHIC AREA

• EUROPE

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o United Kingdom

• NORTH AMERICA

o United States

Get 20% Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=4289514

PLAYERS

• Amazon

• AT&T

• Atresmedia

• BT Sport

• Cablevision

• Canal+

• Channel 4

• Charter Communications

• Comcast

• Cox Communications

• Deutsche Telekom

• DirecTV

• Dish Network

• France Télévisions

• Google

• ITV

• M6

• Magnite

• MediaMath

• Mediaocean

• Mediaset

• NBCUniversal

• Orange

• ProSiebenSat.1

• RAI

• Realytics

• Roku

• RTL Group

• SFR

• Singtel

• Sky

• smartclip

• SpotX

• Telefónica

• TF1

• The Walt Disney Company

• TheTradeDesk

• Time Warner Cable

• Turner Broadcasting

• ViacomCBS

• Virgin Media

• Vizio

• Vodafone

• WarnerMedia

• Xandr

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market dynamics

2.1. Programmatic TV

2.2. Addressable or segmented TV advertising

2.3. All systems go for segmented advertising

2.4. Connected TV market momentum in the United States

2.5. Awareness of a change at work in the sector

Direct Purchase of Programmatic TV Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4289514

3. Programmatic TV market players

3.1. The United States

3.1.1. NBCUniversal

3.1.2. ViacomCBS

3.1.3. Turner Broadcasting

3.1.4. Disney-ABC TV Group

3.1.5. DirecTV/AT&T

3.1.6. Comcast

3.1.7. Dish

3.1.8. Altice USA (Cablevision)

3.1.9. Charter Communications/Time Warner Cable

3.2. The UK

3.2.1. ITV

3.2.2. Channel 4

3.2.3. BT Sport

3.2.4. Virgin Media

3.2.5. Sky

3.3. Germany

3.3.1. RTL Group

3.3.2. ProSiebenSat.1

3.3.3. Deutsche Telekom

3.3.4. Vodafone

3.4. France

3.4.1. TF1

3.4.2. France Télévisions

3.4.3. M6

3.4.4. Canal+

3.4.5. Orange

3.4.6. SFR (Altice France)

3.5. Italy

3.5.1. Mediaset

3.5.2. RAI

3.6. Spain

3.6.1. Atresmedia

3.6.2. Telefónica

4. Programmatic TV solutions providers

4.1. Xandr (WarnerMedia/AT&T)

4.2. Smartclip

4.3. SpotX – Magnite

4.4. Advertising Cloud DSP – Adobe4

4.5. Google Marketing Platform

4.6. Nielsen

4.7. OAR

4.8. Ad Tech platform suppliers

4.9. Media and telecom companies’ Ad Tech platforms

5. Market forecasts

5.1. Addressable TV advertising market trends

5.2. Addressable TV advertising market forecasts

5.3. Connected TV video advertising market trends

5.4. Connected TV video advertising market forecasts

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

http://poynton-post.co.uk/advert/watch-live-luxembourg-vs-portugal-live-free-world-cup-qualifying-2021-31-march/

http://poynton-post.co.uk/advert/official-fifa-luxembourg-vs-portugal-live-stream-world-cup-qualifiers-2022-online-tv-channel/

http://poynton-post.co.uk/advert/2021-fifa-luxembourg-vs-portugal-live-stream-world-cup-qualifiers-2022-online-tv-channel/

http://poynton-post.co.uk/advert/watch-freeluxembourg-vs-portugal-live-stream-world-cup-qualifiers-2022-online/

http://poynton-post.co.uk/advert/live-watch-luxembourg-vs-portugal-live-stream-world-cup-qualifiers-2022-online-tv-channel/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/