SCP Marketreseach 2021 Change Solar has announced the launch of more than 230,000 solar trackers

GameChange Solar announced today that it has commissioned more than 230,000 solar trackers. Each individual solar tracker is a separate robotic system that rotates up to 90 photovoltaic solar modules during the day so that as much sunlight as possible falls on them, allowing solar power plant operators to optimize energy production. This system uses advanced wireless networks and state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to optimize power generation exactly according to the situation in a particular power plant.

Derick Botha , Commercial Director of GameChange Solar, said: “By operating more than 230,000 solar monitors, GameChange Solar has reached a significant milestone. Thanks to the highly reliable and proven Genius Tracker ™ technology used by our trackers, we can offer power plant operators quick installation and commissioning, which is proving to be a great advantage as we continue to expand worldwide. ”

