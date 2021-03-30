SCP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) (“Canoo” or the “Company”), a Los Angeles-based mobility technology company developing breakthrough, purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile multi-purpose platform architecture today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

“Globally there are approximately 1.5 billion light vehicles and we believe that 80% of those will be replaced by EVs over the next 4 to 5 car generations. Canoo’s technology gives us a blank canvas to reimagine how the EV fits into our changing auto ecosystem. We have focused on a use case approach to generate the largest possible total addressable market (‘TAM’) based off a common platform, our MPP1,” said Tony Aquila, Canoo’s Executive Chairman. “We are building vehicles that are not burdened by legacy constraints and developing technologies and functional designs to build EVs for everyone. We believe we are the first OEM that is looking at the full lifecycle of the vehicle and building in multiple revenue touchpoints.”

Recent Business Highlights

Completed business combination with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on December 21, 2020, at which time Canoo became publicly listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Unveiled its all-electric multi-purpose delivery vehicle to be priced starting at approximately $33,000.1 The vehicle is purposefully designed to maximize return on investment for customers.

Announced diverse and globally experienced board of directors to help Canoo fulfill its mission of bringing EVs to everyone.

Added key executives to help drive business strategy and growth.

Added 48 patent filings and design registrations bringing the total active number of filings and registrations to 59.

Revealed all-electric pickup with target delivery as early as 2023.

2020 Operational Highlights

Completed build of 32 vehicles including 13 drivable prototypes now conducting validation and real-world endurance testing.

To date, conducted over 70 simulated and physical crash tests largely validating design integrity.

Ongoing design and engineering of additional vehicle derivatives demonstrating the benefits of Canoo’s unique, self-contained platform architecture.

2020 Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents of $702.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

GAAP Net loss and comprehensive loss of $89.8 million compared to a GAAP Net loss and comprehensive loss of $182.4 million in the prior year. The GAAP Net loss and comprehensive loss in 2020 included a $(115.4) million gain on fair value change of earnout right liability.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(108.3) million compared to $(167.1) million in the prior year.

Net cash used in operations of $107.1 million compared to $171.5 million in the prior year.

Capital expenditures of $7.6 million compared to $22.1 million in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter Results

GAAP Net loss and comprehensive loss of $12.3 million compared to a GAAP Net loss and comprehensive loss of $42.7 million in the prior year period. The GAAP Net loss and comprehensive loss in the 4th quarter of 2020 included a $(115.4) million gain on fair value change of earnout right liability.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(42.5) million compared to $(35.3) million in the prior year period.

Net cash used in operations of $41.9 million compared to $43.7 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures of $6.3 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period.

Business Outlook for the quarter ended March 31, 2021

Canoo will host a conference call with a live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards and accessible here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through April 12, 2021:

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853, International replay number: 201-612-7415, Replay ID: 13717729.

Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design and pioneering technologies. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 400 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. Canoo has offices in Los Angeles and the Dallas metroplex area.

