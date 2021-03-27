SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service

SBI Crypto Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “the Company”) announces the availability of its mining pool service in English, Mandarin, and Japanese languages. Access to the pool is now available From today, new users may request an account. Open signups without requesting an account will be available in April 2021.

SBI Crypto has been self-mining digital assets in overseas mining farms since August 2017 and continues to expand its scale. The Company will use its current mining power of approximately 1.1 EH/s to support and provide stability to the pool. The pool currently ranks #11. After a limited release of its pool service earlier this year, the Company is pleased to now open it to the public. Security has been externally audited by Silent Breach. While many of the developed features target institutional customers, the service is also available to individual customers as well.

Part of the pool’s service was developed to complement datacenter management services as part of a strategic partnership with Northern Data AG (Xetra: NB2、ISIN: DE000A0SMU87). This collaboration improves the services offered by both companies. Under the strategic partnership announced in early 2020, the Company also purchased convertible notes from Northern Data in 2020 and converted all of the notes on July 1, 2020 to 700,250 common shares, of which only 142,750 shares are currently under lock-up through June 30, 2022, and currently holds all the shares.

