SCP Marketreseach Works with Deloitte as Primary Location Technology in DoD 5G Smart Warehouse Initiative

Command (NAVSUP) Naval Base Coronado. Polte will work with Deloitte to equip the facility with its patented 5G Massive IoT location technology, proven to be a leading provider of the most accurate indoor and outdoor cellular positioning. Polte allows the DoD secure, universal visibility of critical assets and inventory with accuracy further heightened by a supplemental 5G private network. By providing real-time location intelligence, Polte enables service members to boost efficiency, increase effectiveness of their assets, and respond quickly to changes in their environment. The DoD’s investment in this ultramodern prototype lays the groundwork to scale capabilities across facilities, keeping service members as prepared as possible to support its mission in maintaining peace and strengthening national security. To learn more about Polte’s technology, visit polte.com/our-technology.

Polte’s C-LoC technology provides seamless, indoor and outdoor location insights leveraging cloud computing and 4G/5G global cellular networks. By simply using ubiquitous cellular infrastructure and private networks, customers can eliminate the complexity and expense of additional hardware, access points, or beacon deployments. Taking a disruptive approach and offloading computational complexity from “edge to cloud,” Polte both stretches the battery life of connected devices while safeguarding the privacy of produced location data. With the rollout of 5G, Polte technology unlocks more significantly enhanced indoor accuracy for a variety of customers across campuses, warehouses and manufacturing zones. Polte’s solution provides end to end, universal asset visibility, with high precision on the warehouse floor and utility that continues outdoors. Unlike beacon-based indoor tracking technologies, Polte allows uninterrupted visibility over the wide area network as the asset leaves the building and is transported to its next destination.

Having led cutting-edge smart factory projects in other industries, such as previous transformative work in Wichita, Kansas, Deloitte was selected by the DoD as one of the most qualified to oversee the demonstration and selection of 5G technology applications for the Naval Base Coronado smart warehouse prototype. Deloitte sought and vetted technologies that would improve the efficiency and safety of material and supply handling, management, storage and distribution. Polte was ultimately chosen as a key player in bringing the concept of reliable, scalable tracking for all assets in the facility to fruition.

“We are excited to kick off this program to prototype a truly state-of-the-art facility for the DoD,” said Kelly Marchese, principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Today’s legacy warehouse systems are impacted by issues including inefficient use of time, lack of Inventory visibility, and cyber vulnerabilities. However, leveraging innovative 5G location technology, tomorrow’s service members will not only be able to decrease manual processes and redirect attention to uniquely human tasks that support the mission, but keep classified location data protected while doing so.”

Work on the 5G smart warehouse prototype commenced in February 2021, and is projected for completion in 2024. Phase 1 will include roadmap assessments, experiment plan development, and security reviews prior to capability demonstration.

“In an increasingly hyper-connected society, the power of location is absolutely fundamental to the success of 5G,” said Ed Chao, CEO of Polte. “Secure, accurate positioning is vital to the management and monitoring of everything that’s important, streamlining operations for both enterprises and governments. We are grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve our country and our service men and women.”

About Deloitte:

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Polte:

Polte, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, provides disruptive, low-cost indoor and outdoor IoT location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented, real-time visibility into all the things that matter. Leveraging global 4G and 5G cellular signals, Polte transforms what is possible with asset tracking by driving heightened accessibility and greater speed to ROI for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and a wide range of other sectors. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com. Or, stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

