USD 4.58 Billion During 2021-2025 SCP Marketreseach Market (2020 to 2025) – Year-over-Year Growth in 2021

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market Analysis Report by Type (FLA batteries and VRLA batteries), Application (Stationary industrial lead-acid batteries and Motive power industrial lead-acid batteries), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025″. Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The industrial lead-acid battery market is driven by the rising focus on green telecom towers. In addition, the change in the global energy mix is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial lead-acid battery market.

Growing population and rapid advances in technology have resulted in increased mobile and smartphone penetration across countries. The rise in telecom subscriptions has driven the number of telecom tower installations. Manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios of green telecom power systems. The increased deployment can lead to environmental pollution. Therefore, telecom operators have started investing in alternative green power systems to reduce operational costs and related pollution. Telecom operators have responded positively to regulations on carbon emissions. The growing demand for clean energy in the telecom sector is promoting investments in and funding for R&D in battery technology. Thus, the emphasis on the use of green energy sources for powering telecom towers will drive the global industrial lead-acid battery market in the telecommunication industry.

Major Five Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Companies:

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. operates business through Automotive Batteries and Industrial Batteries. The company offers products with brand names including PowerStack, Amaron Volt, Amaron Sleek, Amaron Volt, Amaron Brute, and Amaron Quanta.

Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.

Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd. operates business through VRLA Storage batteries, the Mining industry, and Online games. The company offers industrial lead-acid batteries with brand names including OPzS Series, OPzV Series, GFMZ Series, 6-GFM(C) Series, 6-GFM Series, and 6-GFM(X) Series.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. operates business through the Unified segment. Crown Industrial Batteries

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. operates business through Transportation, Motive Power, Reserve Power, and Wire, Cable & Battery Accessories. The company offers industrial lead-acid batteries with brand names including Deka D-Series, Deka MaxPowr, Deka HydraSaver, Deka FastCharge, Deka Dominator, Deka MaintenanceSaver, Deka ChargeMate, and Deka PowerMate.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd. operates business through Storage batteries and allied products and Life Insurance business. The company offers industrial lead-acid batteries with brand names including VRLA-NEPST & NMST RANGE, ADVANCE VRLA-NEPST & NMST RANGE, and GEL TUBULAR-GTB RANGE

