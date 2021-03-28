SCP Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Throughout 2020 we have continuously invested in high-quality broadcasters, e-sports tournaments, and entertainment programs to enrich our content offerings, and have thus seen significant user growth and high level of user engagement, despite the challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya. “Our mobile MAUs reached 79.5 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 29.1% year-over-year. Moving through 2021, we will continue to make investments into our content offerings, improve our products, and extend the breadth and diversity of our platform, to provide users with more enjoyable experience.”

Ms. Catherine Liu, Chief Financial Officer of Huya, commented, “We are pleased to deliver solid financial results in 2020. For the full year, our total net revenues were up 30.3%, reaching RMB10.9 billion and our net income increased by 88.9% to RMB884.2 million. The year 2020 ended on a strong note, with total net revenues and gross profit for the fourth quarter up 21.2% and 28.1%, respectively, year-over-year. With continued top-line expansion and our ability to drive operating leverage, our operating margin improved to 6.3% in the fourth quarter from 4.1%, and our non-GAAP operating margin increased to 9.0% from 7.4%, both compared with the same quarter of 2019. Leveraging our team’s strong execution capabilities, we will continue to capture growth opportunities to drive value for our users and shareholders.”

[2] Refers to average monthly active users on mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on the mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.

[3] Refers to average monthly active users on our platform. Average MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on our platform for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.

[4] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 21.2% to RMB2,990.3 million (US$458.3 million), from RMB2,467.5 million for the same period of 2019.

Live streaming revenues increased by 20.0% to RMB2,814.9 million (US$431.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020, from RMB2,346.1 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in the number of paying users and the average spending per paying user on Huya Live. The increase in the number of paying users was primarily driven by the Company’s overall user growth. The increase in the average spending per paying user was primarily driven by the year-end promotional activities and the enrichment and enhancement of content, products and services.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 44.6% to RMB175.5 million (US$26.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020, from RMB121.3 million for the same period of 2019, primarily driven by the increasing and diversifying advertiser base, mainly attributable to strengthened recognition of Huya’s brand name in China’s online advertising market.

Cost of revenues increased by 19.6% to RMB2,392.7 million (US$366.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB2,000.9 million for the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 29.8% to RMB2,044.6 million (US$313.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB1,575.1 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees in relation to higher live streaming revenues, and the increase in spending in e-sports and self-produced content, as well as on content creators.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 26.1% to RMB166.7 million (US$25.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB225.6 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to improved management in bandwidth costs and continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit increased by 28.1% to RMB597.7 million (US$91.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB466.6 million for the same period of 2019. Gross margin increased to 20.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 18.9% for the same period of 2019.

Research and development expenses increased by 21.0% to RMB215.7 million (US$33.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB178.3 million for the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to increased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 63.2% to RMB193.1 million (US$29.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB118.3 million for the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increased marketing expenses to promote the Company’s content, products, services and brand name, as well as increased personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 0.3% to RMB96.1 million (US$14.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB96.4 million for the same period of 2019, mainly due to improved management efficiency.

Operating income increased by 84.4% to RMB187.4 million (US$28.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB101.6 million for the same period of 2019. Operating margin increased to 6.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 4.1% for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 46.5% to RMB269.3 million (US$41.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB183.8 million for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 9.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 7.4% for the same period of 2019.

Income tax expenses increased by 35.1% to RMB37.3 million (US$5.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB27.6 million for the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 58.6% to RMB253.2 million (US$38.8 million), from RMB159.7 million for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2020, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments, and equity investee’s partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes, increased by 26.5% to RMB305.9 million (US$46.9 million), from RMB241.9 million for the same period of 2019.

