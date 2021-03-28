AbbVie Brasil announces the executive Flavio Devoto as the new General Manager of the affiliate in the country. Before taking on the new position, Devoto was, for about five years, General Manager of the company for the South Region, a geography that comprises four countries – Argentina , Chile , Paraguay and Uruguay.

Born in Buenos Aires , Flavio Devoto is a doctor, 54 years old, 22 of whom are dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry. In addition to his career at AbbVie, Devoto brings experiences to Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Pharmacia and Searle to the new position.

Flavio Devoto, Ceo at Abbvie and office at the headquarters in São Paulo – Photo: Germano Lüders – 03/02/2021

Devoto takes the position left by Camilo Gomez , who retired after 40 years of career, being six years in the leadership of the Brazilian affiliate.

Devoto’s goal is to repeat in Brazil the successful management he implemented in the leadership of affiliates in the South region, to continue the process of integrating Allergan’s business into AbbVie’s local operation, consolidating the portfolio of innovative therapies and expanding access, in benefit of Brazilian patients.

With the new position of Flávio Devoto for Brazil, the General Management of the South Region will be assumed by Eduardo Tutihashi. Tutihashi is a doctor, Brazilian and started his career at AbbVie 10 years ago, having worked for affiliates in Latin America and working in the global pharmaceutical team.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve today’s most serious health issues and face the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to make a notable impact on people’s lives in several therapeutic areas: Immunology, Oncology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Virology, Women’s Health and Gastroenterology, in addition to Allergan Aesthetics’ products and services. For more information, visit www.abbvie.com.br . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

In Brazil, AbbVie started operating in early 2014. Its local business units include Immunology, Oncology, Neonatology, Virology, Ophthalmology, in addition to Allergan Aesthetics products and services. AbbVie conducts more than 64 clinical studies in Immunology, Oncology and Virology, involving more than 800 Brazilian patients and 200 teams and research centers across the country.

https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/eye-on-government/live-gonzaga-vs-creighton-live-stream-how-to-watch-march-madness-2021-feflnyrvLkGPUfUmprp2fg

https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/eye-on-government/creighton-vs-gonzaga-free-live-stream-watch-ncaa-tournament-sweet-16-Xx1IOvQEoEqyN6FU-MtTBg

https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/eye-on-government/creighton-vs-gonzaga-live-game-guide-game-time-OEilMPEaP0-AqUOdX13ORg

https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/eye-on-government/watch-march-madness-2021-live-stream-online-without-cable-tv-xJJ6Zt-orUuycJReJZIGWA

https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/eye-on-government/watch-gonzaga-vs-creighton-basketball-live-stream-watch-online-KqEFMJTa6E2dpIjgATrivA

https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/eye-on-government/gonzaga-vs-creighton-live-stream-how-to-watch-march-madness-2021-61CQbllRVU6GwordiByJFw

https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/eye-on-government/creighton-vs-gonzaga-live-stream-watch-sweet-16-online-Ro-x6-irWkCvF-RxVPEbEg

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/