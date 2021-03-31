Global Adhesion Barrier Market (2020 to 2025) – Increase in the Volume of Surgeries and Sports-Related Injuries is Driving Growth

The “Adhesion Barrier Market by Product (Regenerated Cellulose, Hyaluronic Acid, Polyethylene Glycol, Fibrin, Collagen & Protein), Type (Film, Gel, Liquid), Application (Abdominal, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Gynecological Surgery) – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The adhesion barriers market is projected to reach USD 769.6 million by 2025 from USD 529.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR 7.8% during the forecast period.

The increasing volume of surgeries and sports-related injuries, rising geriatric population, and the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The synthetic adhesion barrier market is projected to witness the highest growth in the adhesion barriers market, by type of products, during the forecast period.

Based on products, the adhesion barriers market is further segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. Synthetic adhesion barriers are further classified into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol (PEG), and other synthetic adhesion barriers. The hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the synthetic adhesion barriers market. Growth in this segment is driven by the growing preference for hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers among surgeons.

Gynaecological surgeries are the largest application segment of the adhesion barrier market.

Based on applications, gynecological surgeries held the largest share of the adhesion barriers market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher risk of post-surgical adhesion formation in gynecological surgeries, the growing volume of gynecological surgeries, and the availability of several commercialized adhesion barrier products for gynecological surgeries.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Factors such as the rapidly increasing geriatric population, the epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases, and rising medical tourism is expected to drive the growth of this market in the APAC region. Owing to this, the APAC region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

