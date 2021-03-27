Worldwide Leather Goods Market featuring Key Vendors – adidas AG, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, and Others

The leather goods market is expected to grow by USD 55.31 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The leather goods market size has the potential to grow by USD 55.31 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

The increased spend on personal goods is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating operational costs will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Indirect impact on Consumer Discretionary industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth

Leather Goods Market: Product Landscape

Vendors are focusing on customization and innovation in design and features in the footwear segment to capture market share. However, the leather goods market share growth by the footwear segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the other segments.

Leather Goods Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest leather goods market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as economic growth, expanding middle-class population, and the high number of vendors will significantly drive leather goods market growth in this region over the forecast period. 40% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for leather goods in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

adidas AG

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Hermès International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

Nike Inc.

PRADA Group

Tapestry Inc.

VF Corp.

