Focuseddd interviews K Frazier, aspiring artist, and character for the upcoming animated Biggie Smalls documentary. Features on Netflix, April 20th

From a small country town by the name of Gilbert, Texas, ambitious artist, K Frazier, now resides in Downtown Dallas, where he hopes to make an impact with his music. Multimedia brand #Focuseddd, interviews K Frazier ahead of his consistent work. K Frazier breaks down his introduction with promising memories from being an MC, to a DJ, to now consistently promoting his music on each platform looking to make a difference. “That’s how I built myself, that’s how I made myself, that’s how I created myself.” Looking to stay connected in the city with others, he added, “I ended up linking with some people when I came down here, and they had a project that was gonna to be dropping on Netflix.” Frazier mentioned that his dream came more true the harder he worked and stayed motivated on the next step he had to reach in his career.

Musically, K Frazier has singles “S.M.S, and MISTAKE” that have been the top of the chart releases. Aspiring artist, and being in the entertainment industry, not only brought K Frazier success, but also adversities. The #Focuseddd CEO , Mobeen Mian, personally asks more questions on the motive and inspiration behind K Frazier’s work, and the look on K Frazier was confident as he replied. “I ain’t even gonna lie, my haters motivate me. People that run game and talk behind my back. That motivates me into becoming a better person. Into what I am, and what I used to be.” Looking forward to making a statement on his upcoming projects, K Frazier hopes to keep feeding off the negative energy and aims to inspire others by keeping himself motivated first and foremost.

Challenge’s certain artists faced during 2020 were rough due to the pandemic. Levels of certain precautions that were mandated at the state and federal level limited a lot of activity with gatherings, such as concerts, festivals, etc. This limited performances for artists to showcase their talent. K Frazier is focused on to keep pursuing his music to grow his foundation even more than he already has. #Focuseddd continues to push stories of people like K Frazier, who have a story, a purpose, and a motivation in their endeavors.

