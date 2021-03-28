SCP Marketreseach Markets Group welcomes LeoVegas AB to the OTCQX market

Trading LeoVegas AB osakkeillaOTCQX: ss a start to “LEOVF” sign. The Company’s latest financial information and real-time Level 2 offerings are available to U.S. investors at www.otcmarkets.com .

Listing on the OTCQX market is an important step for companies that want to offer their U.S. investors the opportunity to trade the company’s shares transparently. Companies listed on a qualified international exchange can take advantage of streamlined trading practices and take advantage of domestic market information in the United States as well. In order for a company to join OOTCQX:meet high financial standards, comply with best corporate governance practices and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities legislation.

“Today, approximately 12% of our shareholders are located in the United States, and we have noticed an increase in interest in LeoVegas as a company and investment target. Gustaf Hagman , CEO of LeoVegas Group, says.

The company’s OTCQX was recommended by B. Riley Securities, Inc.

LeoVegas AB

LeoVegas ’vision and goal is to be the king of casinos. The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers casino, live casino, bingo and sports betting games. The parent company, LeoVegas AB (plc), is located in Sweden and has operations mainly in Malta. The company’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange. www.leovegasgroup.com

Founded in 2011, LeoVegas is a global gaming operator with eight local gaming licenses and the market leader in mobile casino games in the Nordic countries and Europe. The company’s business idea is to responsibly provide the best possible gaming experience on mobile devices through product development and an appealing brand.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM ) manages the OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market for 11,000 securities in the United States and elsewhere. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a wide network of broker-dealers who provide liquidity and execution services. We allow investors to trade easily through the broker of their choice, and we help companies improve the quality of information they provide to investors.

Read more about how to create a better-informed and more efficient market at www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC-regulated ATS systems operated by FINRA / SIPC member OTC Link LLC.

