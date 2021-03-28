Telecom Operators, Japan Market May See a Big Move | KDDI, SoftBank, Rakuten Mobile

The Japan Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Market Report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2020–2026). This report also provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Japan Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Japan Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Market. The latest research publication released with title Japan Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Market by Type, by Application, by Players (NTT, KDDI, SoftBank, Rakuten Mobile, Internet Inititaive Japan (IIJ), SKYPerfectTV, WOWOW.) and by Regions and Country Level Break-up: : Segments Trend, Size, % Share, Growth, Estimation, and Forecast .

A methodological study on the prospective client& opinion about the idea, offering, or pricing can give insights in making decisions to an established leader as well as new entrant in the market

Scope

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services market revenue in Japan will grow at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2020-2025.

– Mobile revenue will account for 63.2% of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2025.

– NTT Docomo led Japan’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2020, followed by KDDI and SoftBank Japan. The market saw a fourth mobile operator Rakuten Mobile launch services in April 2020. All the operators in the country are focusing on 5G expansion to compete in the mobile services segment.

“Japan Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report,” a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Japan today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2025. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Japan’s telecom and pay-TV services revenue will grow from $126.3billion in 2020 to $130.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 0.7% over 2020-2025, supported by projected revenue growth in major revenue contributing mobile data services segment. Mobile data revenue will grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over 2020-2025, driven by rising mobile data consumption, rising mobile data ARPU and growing adoption of higher priced 5G plans, on the back of improving 5G broadband coverage in the country. Fixed broadband service revenue in Japan will decline during the forecast period between 2020 and 2025, at a CAGR of 0.9%, owing to decline in DSL and cable subscriptions, and declining fixed broadband ARPU.

Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: – NTT, KDDI, SoftBank, Rakuten Mobile, Internet Inititaive Japan (IIJ), SKYPerfectTV, WOWOW.

Market Growth & Trend by Geography: North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Japan.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

