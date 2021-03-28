India Touchscreen Display Market to Surpass USD 3.8 Billion until FY2026 – TechSci Research

Increased use of consumer electronics to drive India touchscreen display market until FY2026

According to TechSci report on, “India Touchscreen Display Market By Application (Smartphone, TV & Monitors, Tablets, Laptops & Notebooks, Digital Signage, Others), By Technology (Resistive, Capacitive, Infrared, SAW, Others), By Type (LCD, LED, OLED, Others), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026”, India touchscreen display market was valued at USD 1.83 Billion in FY2019 and is projected to grow at CAGR of around 11% during FY2021 – FY2026 predominantly due to increased electronics manufacturing. The growing digitalization era has established the need for better touchscreen modulated smartphones and emphasis by the government electronics manufacturing is driving the India touchscreen market through FY2026. Furthermore, launch of schemes such as Ministry of Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) would help to overcome the challenges that industries are facing thus making India an electronics manufacturing hub.

The market shows an increasing demand for energy efficient touchscreen displays, high resolution of picture clarity and brightness; thereby, inviting huge investments in research and development of touchscreen displays.

In addition, central government has launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme that will attract largescale investments for domestic manufacturing of goods. All the while, the industry is looking forward to overcoming struggles of lack of infrastructure and inadequate domestic supply chain and logistics.

India touchscreen display market is segmented based on product type, application, technology, end user and region. Based on application, the market can be categorized into smartphones, TV & monitors, tablets, laptops & notebooks, digital signage, and others. Among them, the smartphone segment dominated the market with share of 52.36% in FY2020 and is expected to continue its position during the forecast period as well. This growth can be attributed to increased demand of the product, new product launches and increased disposable income. Also, India is the second largest manufacturer of smartphones, globally. The progressive design of digital India would impact the touchscreen display market in India until FY2026.

3M India Ltd., Samsung India Electronics, LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Shard (Business) Systems India, Fujitsu India Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, BBK Electronics, NEC India Pvt. Limited, Palas Software Pvt., Oasis Touch technologies, among others, among others are some of the leading players operating in India touchscreen display market. These market players are focusing more on strategic partnerships in order to expand their reach and maintain their competitive position in the market.

“India touchscreen display market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Government support in the form of Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) will support the electronics manufacturing of electronic components. This will help immensely with the financial roadblocks of domestic manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors. With a hefty financial aid of 25% on identified electronic goods the market can achieve high value added manufacturing and further research and developments of the involved technologies.,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Touchscreen Display Market By Application (Smartphone, TV & Monitors, Tablets, Laptops & Notebooks, Digital Signage, Others), By Technology (Resistive, Capacitive, Infrared, SAW, Others), By Type (LCD, LED, OLED, Others), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of India touchscreen display market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India stem cell market.

