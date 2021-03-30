Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) applauds the recent introduction of S.927 and H.R.2127 Toxic Exposure in the American Military (TEAM)

This legislation will expand health care eligibility and create a framework for establishing presumptive service connection for all military toxic exposures, now and in the future.

Read the Senate and House versions of this legislation.

The TEAM Act will:

Expand VA health care eligibility to all veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service.

Establish an independent commission to research the health effects of all military toxic exposures and report its findings to VA and Congress.

Require VA to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to conduct scientific studies regarding the association between illnesses and toxic exposures.

Require VA to respond to scientific evidence of association within an established timeframe.

Create a toxic exposures questionnaire to be administered during VA primary care visits.

Improve training for VA personnel on toxic exposure-related conditions.

“Wounded Warrior Project believes that veterans of all eras who suffered toxic exposures deserve access to lifesaving health care and a system that requires VA to respond to scientific data in a timely, transparent manner,” said WWP Government Affairs Specialist Aleks Morosky. “This forward-thinking legislation would set those standards for all military toxic exposures, now and in the future. We are proud to endorse the TEAM Act and stand alongside Senators Tillis and Hassan, and Representative Bost in their commitment to this urgent issue.”

Learn more about WWP’s other legislative priorities and how we work with our nation’s leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

The CubeSat’s small size and particular geometries, including strict mass and volume limitations, prompted the Lightning, Atmosphere, Ionosphere and Radiation Belt (LAIR) research team to select 3D printing over conventional methods for the manufacturing of critical components. Leveraging its high-performance polymer, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), Roboze will produce the CubeSat’s magnetic field sensor holders.

“Because we are so constrained by mass, 3D printing was the ideal solution for our CubeSat,” said Vicki Knoer, a researcher in the project. “Roboze allowed us to meet the requirements of the project by guiding us in choosing the most suitable material and in the optimization of the parts to minimize mass. We are very satisfied with the results we are achieving.”

The project kicked off in spring 2019, and after the first validation phases, it will see the launch into space in the first half of 2022.

“Thanks to extraordinary mechanical properties as well as high thermal and chemical resistance, 3D printing is rapidly replacing metal in a wide variety of extreme end-use applications including aerospace, mobility and energy,” said Roboze founder and CEO Alessio Lorusso. “It was an honor and a real privilege to collaborate with the LAIR group on this project. They are one of the pioneers in the use of additive technology in this field and giving our support to the realization of their mission makes me extremely proud.”

About Roboze

Roboze is re-shaping the manufacturing industry and revolutionizing the world of 3D printing with the most precise technology, capable of processing super polymers and composite materials on-demand for finished functional parts for extreme applications in the aerospace, oil and gas, energy, manufacturing and mobility sectors. The Roboze high technical ecosystem includes a complete range of advanced 3D printers for high temperature and high strength super plastics, developed with the collaboration of the best global players. It guarantees a real optimization of costs and time along the entire supply chain, while bringing additive manufacturing closer to the standards of traditional manufacturing. To date, Roboze is used in more than 25 countries globally and recognized as one of the fastest-growing 3D printing companies in the world, serving industry leaders like GE, Leonardo, the U.S. Army and many others.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/