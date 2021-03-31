Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption Of Digital Platforms For Developing Marketing Strategies By Industry Participants | Million Insights

The global Digital Experience Platform Market size is anticipated to value USD 15.80 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

What are Key Factors Driving the Digital Experience Platform Market?

The shifting trend of various companies over the adoption of digital platforms for developing marketing strategies is projected to drive the demand for DXPs across the globe. The B2C application segment held a dominated share across the market owing to the inclination of prominent players over the adoption of relevant, personalized and consistent content and products as prescribed by the customers. Also, their feature of understanding expectations of customers and service recommendations are projected to drive the market growth.

The retail segment dominated the global market in 2018 due to the increasing need for implementing a customer-centric approach and pricing strategy for marketing purposes. On the other hand, the BFSI segment is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of surging consumer’s preference for online and digital banking.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing presence of DXP service providers like Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation across this region. While Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising adoption of the internet and smartphones among the millennial population across China and India coupled with the surging presence of the ITES industry across this region.

The digital experience platform (DXP) market includes key players such as Adobe; IBM Corporation, Acquia Inc.; SAP SE; Microsoft Corporation; and Oracle Corporation. They are constantly developing advanced functionalities in their DXPs for enhancing customer engagement and retention.

