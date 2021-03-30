$ 1.23 Billion Growth in Global Pathology Instruments Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Co. among others| Technavio

The pathology instruments market is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the pathology instruments market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pathology Instruments Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The pathology instruments market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Pathology Instruments Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company offers GLP systems, accelerators, architects, Cell-dyn hematology analyzers, and systems.

