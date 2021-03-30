Artmarket.com publishes Artprice 2020 Art Market Report highlighting a veritable paradigm shift: the pandemic imposed an unprecedented digitization of the market… that saved auction turnovers.

Our 23rd Annual Art Market Report offers a global analysis of public sales of Fine Art – painting, sculpture, drawing, photographs, prints, installations – between 1 January and 31 December 2020.

Artprice’s Art Market Confidence Index in 2020 (PRNewsfoto/Artmarket.com)

Geographical breakdown of Fine Art auction turnover in 2020 (PRNewsfoto/Artmarket.com)

What was, at one point, anticipated as a ‘blank year’ for the Art Market, turned out to be much more positive than expected. The cancellation of fairs, exhibitions and all sales in March 2020 prompted fears of a complete shutdown of the art industry. But unlike museums, which have suffered the full impact of covid-related restrictions, the auction houses quickly found ways to preserve the core of their activities thanks to the dematerialization via digital technology: versus 2019, they maintained 79% of their turnover and sold a volume of lots equivalent to 91% of the previous year’s total.

Thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department, is pleased to announce the free publication of the 23rd Annual Art Market Report (2020):

“The pandemic which took the world by surprise has forced Art Market professionals to accelerate a digitization process that they had been procrastinating for too long. Twelve months ago, this industry still showed a certain resistance to anything related to digital culture, which resulted in a reluctance to implement effective IT tools. In contrast to this delay, which has left much of the art sector almost thirty years behind the rest of the economy, Artprice has never stopped innovating and preparing the ground for the inevitable future.

So it is with much enthusiasm – despite the situation – that our group has supported all the key actors of the Art Market to take on a historic challenge… to repair in just a few months (sometimes even just a few weeks) three decades of obstinacy”.

Art Market 2.0

The Art Market has adopted a new economic model and reached a new equilibrium that the most optimistic projections were not expecting to see before 2025. It is now much better equipped to work with contemporary ways of living and collecting, i.e. those of the 21st century.

With this 23rd Annual Report, Artprice and its editorial partner Artron are proud to provide a global analysis of this paradigm through a focus on the following questions:

