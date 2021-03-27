HSS and LimaCorporate Open First Provider-Based 3D Design and Printing Center for Complex Joint Reconstruction Surgery

Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the manufacturer, LimaCorporate S.p.A., today unveiled the first provider-based 3D design and printing facility for custom complex joint replacement solutions. HSS is consistently ranked No. 1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek, and nationally by U.S. News & World Report. Headquartered in Italy, LimaCorporate is the world leader in 3D design and printing of personalized components for orthopedic patient care.

Louis A. Shapiro, CEO and President of HSS, and Nicole Karen Esposito, Vice President, Global Marketing and Market Access at LimaCorporate, attend the ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the ProMade PoC [Point of Care] Center today. (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)

Known as the ProMade PoC (Point of Care) Center, the new FDA-regulated commercial facility at the HSS main campus in New York City will create faster access to more personalized solutions to highly complex orthopedic conditions. Integration with the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health will further advance state-of-the-art solutions to the most complex orthopedic challenges.

“This groundbreaking partnership reflects our sense of responsibility to innovate better possibilities, not only for our patients but also for other providers,” said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. “Nearly half a century ago HSS specialists developed the modern total knee replacement, transforming the lives of millions of patients. Today, alongside LimaCorporate, we hope to further accelerate complex musculoskeletal solutions by expanding our ecosystem and providing surgeons with best-in-class patient care technology, onsite.”

Patient-specific custom solutions, like those that will be designed and produced at the Promade PoC Center, are used for more complex procedures, and are digitally designed pre-operatively for an ideal match with the patient’s anatomy. LimaCorporate’s acclaimed and patented Trabecular Titanium technology ensures a positive in-bone biologic response. HSS patients will be scanned onsite, and their custom implant will be designed and fabricated in the onsite center. This design and manufacturing service will also be accessible to patients from other U.S. hospitals.

HSS and LimaCorporate have been collaborating remotely on patient-specific custom solutions since 2016. The new, onsite facility will enable dynamic collaboration between LimaCorporate’s ProMade engineers and HSS surgeons and biomechanical engineers, ensuring patients the highest levels of quality, reliability and speed. The integration will reduce by weeks the time to surgery for HSS patients requiring custom 3D printed components.

“The Promade PoC Center opening marks the next stage of realizing our ultimate goal: to restore the emotion of motion, by empowering surgeons to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery,” said LimaCorporate CEO Luigi Ferrari. “We are no stranger to challenging the status quo and, through this world-leading partnership, will continue to innovate our industry-leading solutions to answer real patient needs. We look forward to sharing our expertise with HSS and furthering our commitment to advancing patient-centric care.”

“While the majority of joint replacement patients have a similar treatment pattern, these custom 3D printed solutions will provide relief to complex patients, who have often been living with joint problems for decades, and expedite what was once an international production process,” said Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP, president of the HSS Innovation Institute. “With this new level of access to LimaCorporate’s custom 3D printing, we also hope to foster and accelerate innovation in complex orthopedic joint care, with the potential to result in new products and solutions for patients across the U.S.”

HSS was one of the first hospitals to recognize the benefits of specialized, integrated biomechanical engineering and manufacturing. Its world-renowned engineering team was formed in 1976, and since 1978 has maintained a close collaboration with Cornell University’s Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Day-to-day collaboration between surgeons and engineers at HSS has advancing both implants and techniques for orthopedics, including design of the first Posterior Stabilized Knee by John N. Insall MD, and Albert Burstein PhD.

With over 14 years of clinical experience, LimaCorporate has been at the forefront of 3D printing. Having recognized the field’s huge potential for orthopedic implants as 3D printing of Titanium was gathering momentum, its early vision and continued investment has helped restore movement for hundreds of thousands of patients worldwide. This new, state-of-the-art facility further expands the company’s global reach.

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2020-2021). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global orthopedics company, focused on digital innovation and tailored hardware, which advances patient centered care. Its pioneer technological solutions are developed to empower surgeons, and to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery. Its primary focus is on providing reconstructive and custom-made orthopedic solutions to surgeons, enabling them to improve the quality of life of patients by restoring the joy of movement.

Headquartered in Italy, the company operates directly in over 20 countries around the world. LimaCorporate offers products ranging from large joint revision and primary implants, to complete extremities solutions, including fixation.

