Global Agricultural Compact Tractor Market to Grow by $ 296.78 Million During 2020-2024 | Featuring AGCO Corp., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co. among others Technavio

Technavio estimates the global agricultural compact tractor market to grow by USD 296.78 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Compact Tractor Market by Engine Capacity and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is driven by rising farm mechanization. In addition, technological advances will positively influence the growth of the agricultural compact tractor market.

Based on the capacity, the market witnessed maximum demand for 20-40 HP agricultural compact tractors. This can be attributed to their lower cost, which makes them an affordable option for small and mid-sized farmers. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Agricultural Compact Tractor Market: Geographic Landscape

62% of the market’s growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as the growth in the agricultural sector, the need to increase agricultural productivity, rising labor scarcity, and high labor costs are fueling the growth of the agricultural compact tractor market in APAC.

India, China, and Australia are the key markets for agricultural compact tractors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

