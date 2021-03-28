SCP Marketreseach is the first company to receive the European CE mark for the detection of early symptoms of COVID-19 using wearables

COVID-19, before visible symptoms appear. Empatica received the CE mark as a class lla medical device, which means that Aura, like Empatica’s remote health monitoring platform, Care , meets the safety and performance requirements in Europe. This makes Aura the first product of its kind to receive the CE mark for the detection of respiratory infections using intelligent wearable technology.

Aura by Empatica is the first wearable solution in the world to be CE marked for the early detection of COVID-19

Aura’s algorithm analyzes the vital signs of the smartwatches from Empatica and compares the data with historical baselines that are unique for each wearer. If changes in a user’s data indicate that his body is starting to fight an infection, Aura automatically displays a warning in the smartphone-based Care App from Empatica as well as in the cloud-based Care Portal and optionally informs the healthcare provider or the nursing staff . Healthcare professionals can simultaneously remotely monitor the risk status of hundreds of people through the Care Portal, making Aura a powerful tool for maintaining healthy communities and preventing disease outbreaks.

In validation studies, Aura showed a sensitivity of 0.94 for detecting patients with a possible infection. The detection took place on average two days after the viral inoculation. The results apply to general physiological responses elicited by three different viruses: H1N1, rhinovirus and SARS-CoV-2.

COVID-19 has already resulted in millions of deaths worldwide, while other respiratory infections caused by flu-like pathogens kill between 250,000 and 500,000 people and cost up to $ 167 billion annually.

Empatica CEO Matteo Lai stated, “Our goal with Aura was to create an effective, scalable, and affordable tool for screening infection risks and supporting testing efficiency while remotely monitoring people’s health. This result is a victory for science and technology in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that Aura can play an important role in controlling new outbreaks and helping people get back to work and normal life safely. ”

Aura, for use on those 14 years of age and older, is now available across Europe and the UK to healthcare providers and other professionals looking to reduce the spread of infectious diseases in their communities. Contact [email protected] to find out more.

Empatica, which is in the process of obtaining FDA approval for Aura, has partnered with the US Department of Health (through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) and Stanford University to conduct a national validation study of US health care workers perform . Unvaccinated and healthcare workers interested in participating should contact [email protected] . write.

– Empatica , an MIT spin-off based in Boston, Massachusetts and Milan, Italy, is a pioneer in digital biomarker development and continuous, AI- powered patient monitoring . Empatica’s smartwatches are FDA-approved and CE-marked and have been sold to thousands of institutional partners for clinical trials and research in studies investigating depression, addiction, stress, oncology, epilepsy, migraines and numerous other diseases.

