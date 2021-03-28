SCP Planning and Analysis, Inc., Wins Five-Year Acquisition and Sustainment Work

SPA will provide executive-level and staff support to assist OUSD A&S in acquisition and program management support, portfolio management, and congressional support. The work also includes acquisition policy and organizational planning support across the offices of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (ASD A), Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategic, Space

and Intelligence Portfolio Management (DASD SSIPM) and DASD Platforms and Weapons Portfolio Management (DASD P&WPM). SPA will specifically provide support to ASD A with congressional and organizational planning; to DASD SSIPM with portfolio management of the nuclear enterprise, space, and intelligence acquisition activities; and to DASD P&WPM with portfolio management for air, land, and sea-based weapons systems acquisition activities.

“We recognize the importance of the defense acquisition system and the responsibility of OUSD(A&S) to manage the nation’s investments in technologies and programs critical to the national security strategy,” said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. “We are excited to continue our longstanding support to OSD for acquisition requirements.”

Systems Planning and Analysis provides innovative and leading-edge solutions that integrate technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our differentiated capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program and Acquisition Management.

Our employees have expertise in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact US

E-mail: [email protected]

Address: 348 Pinnickinnick Street Newark, NJ, 07102

Phone No: (254) 221-8141

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/